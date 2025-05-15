UtahEducationThe West

Photo gallery: Buddy benches on a quest to build friendships

A surprise gift from Jordan high school students to local elementary kids

By Scott Winterton, Chuck Wing, Chris Miller

A dedicated group of high school welding and construction trades students from the Jordan School District are using skills they learned in the classroom to help make it easier for younger kids to make friends at school.

The high schoolers designed and constructed buddy benches for 12 elementary schools in the district. The benches will be installed on school playgrounds as a place for children to sit when they feel lonely or need a friend.

On Wednesday, a group of the students unveiled one of the “Buddy Benches” during a surprise schoolwide assembly at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan.

The older students, some in teacher education courses, also presented a message to the elementary-age children about the importance of fostering friendships and making everyone feel included at school.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured the moments as the students shared in the surprise.

August Reynolds, David Simpson and the rest of the kids at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan react as their school was presented with a Buddy Bench from students at JATC on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Kids at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan were presented with a Buddy Bench from students at JATC on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
JATC students wipe off the Buddy Bench before the presentation to the students at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Students at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan attend an assembly where they were presented with a Buddy Bench from students at JATC on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ruby Sullivan talks to the kids at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan prior to the presentation of a Buddy Bench from students at JATC on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
JATC students Ruby Sullivan and Austin Edwards are pictured with David Simpson with the Buddy Bench at Monte Vista Elementary School in South Jordan as JATC students presented the bench to the elementary school students on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
