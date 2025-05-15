Photo gallery: Missionaries sing national anthem before Real Salt Lake match

A large gathering of singers stood before the mic Wednesday evening to share the national anthem ahead of the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers.

More than 150 missionaries representing the Church of Jesus Christ who are serving in the area sang the national anthem at America First Field in Sandy.

The missionaries, serving in the Utah Salt Lake City East Mission, come from more than 30 different countries — including countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific.

“This is a unique opportunity for our missionaries to express gratitude for the blessing of serving a mission in this country,” said mission President Steven G. Potter.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G. Winterton captured the upbeat moments prior to the contest.

Real Salt Lake soccer’s owner Gail Miller waves to missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as she arrives for the game between Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The missionaries sang the national anthem ahead of the game. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take photos of themselves as they wait to sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk onto the field to sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wait to walk onto the field to sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take photos of themselves as they wait to sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exit the field after singing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News