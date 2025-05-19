Members of Nican Axcan - Dance of the Aztec perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The rain came, but so did dance and music groups representing Bolivia and many other countries of South America, Polynesia, Ireland, Mexico, India, the Philippines, Greece, Serbia, Tibet and more during the Living Traditions Festival in downtown Salt Lake City.

And everyone had a good time.

The three-day event included hands-on workshops, food demos, kids’ activities and Sundance film screenings at Washington Square and Library Square throughout the weekend.

The event was sponsored by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and other groups.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured the smiles and scenes from Sunday’s activities.

A dancer smiles at the crowd while performing at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Diane Aposhian Moffat demonstrates how to make Armenian hand-knotted carpets at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at Washington Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Abhishek Mukherjee and Dan Fields perform Raag and Taal, music of India, at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at Washington Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jenny Uba smiles as she watches dancers at the Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Nican Axcan-Dance of the Aztec perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Crowd members watch Nican Axcan-Dance of the Aztec at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Viva Chile Utah perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Performers walk toward the north stage at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at Washington Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Nican Axcan-Dance of the Aztec perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Viva Chile Utah perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at Washington Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Nican Axcan — Dance of the Aztec — perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Diane Aposhian Moffat smiles as she talks with a man as she demonstrates how to make Armenian hand-knotted carpets at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lily Nelson enjoys a piece of fry bread at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Hoop dancer Terry L Goesel performs at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A dancer from Members of Viva Chile Utah gets ready to go on stage at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Salt Lake Scandinavian perform at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City at Washington Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Krithika Karthikeyan, Nadia Panjikaran, Aarna Salimath and Aashna Salimath enjoy themselves while watching performers at the Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dancers entertain audience members at the Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dancers entertain audience members at the Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News