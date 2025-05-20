Cattle are fed on a farm in Hyrum on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

In April, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an emergency drought declaration for 17 of the counties most impacted.

The southwest portion of Utah is the driest it has been since records were first compiled in 1895.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced on Tuesday the availability of low-interest loans for agricultural producers impacted by drought through the Emergency Disaster Relief Loan program.

Up to $2 million is available for impacted agricultural producers in 17 counties widely expected to suffer the worst effects.

In April, Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency due to ongoing drought in the following counties: Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Piute, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah, Washington and Wayne.

The declaration recognizes the significant challenges the drought presents to Utah’s agricultural economy and rural communities.

Eligible producers in those counties may apply for relief loans of up to $100,000 per entity; up to $2 million total is available through the program.

The loans are low-interest, seven year loans with no interest for the first two years, and 2.75% thereafter. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 23.

“Utah’s agricultural producers are on the front lines of drought impacts, facing difficult decisions as water scarcity threatens crops, livestock, and long-term viability,” said Agricultural Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

“We recognize the tremendous strain drought places on farm families and rural communities, and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is committed to doing everything we can to help. This loan program is just one of the tools we’re using to support producers through this crisis and keep our agricultural economy strong,” he added.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 93% of Utah is abnormally dry. Just over 42% of the state is already classified as suffering from severe drought, while southwest Utah is in extreme drought.

A recent report outlining the water supply outlook for Utah noted the precarious conditions playing out in that region.

Soil moisture values in that area are breaking records for dryness, according to the Utah Snow Survey with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Peak runoff forecasts are predicted to be in the bottom 15th percentile, if not record-setting. Despite resilient reservoir supply conditions, the agency said it remains “very” concerned about the water supply outlook in the St. George area due to these factors.

The area, in fact, is the driest it’s been since the state first started taking records in 1895.

Interested applicants should visit https://ag.utah.gov/emergency-disaster-relief-loan-program/to review program guidelines and application materials. UDAF encourages all producers to also contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to explore other federal drought assistance options. More drought resources are available at: https://ag.utah.gov/droughtresources/.