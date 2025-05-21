Bryce Canyon National Park is pictured on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Utah's national parks are anticipating increased visitation for the coming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

KEY POINTS Prepare for crowds if you are planning an outdoor getaway this Memorial Day weekend.

National parks across the country set a record last year for the number of visits.

Utah's 46 state parks are also expected to be busy as people seek to get back to nature.

As the summer vacation season officially gets underway this Memorial Day weekend, national parks across the country are readying for visits by people who want to get out and enjoy what nature has to offer.

Last year broke records across the parks system, logging nearly 331.9 million visits to more than 400 national parks.

The number of visits is not likely to waver this year, either, as people seek to get out and enjoy a wide variety of beautiful vistas.

In Utah, Arches and Canyonlands national parks anticipate increased visitation for the coming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Visitors are advised to expect heavy traffic, crowded trails and limited parking at both parks. Arches’ timed entry ticket pilot program remains in effect.

All visitors entering Arches between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. will need a timed entry reservation unless they have a camping, hiking or special use permit or a Fiery Furnace tour ticket, or are taking a commercial tour.

Reservations can be made online at www.Recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777 up to six months in advance.

Additional next-day tickets are released at 7 p.m. daily. Those without reservations may enter the park before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m., but may experience additional crowding (especially in late afternoon). Reservations cannot be made at the Arches entrance.

Timed entry reservations are not required at Canyonlands.

“Timed entry tickets have really helped alleviate congestion once you’re inside Arches,” said Southeast Utah Group Superintendent Lena Pace. “However, we expect many Memorial Day visitors to arrive early in the morning or late in the afternoon, which could increase parking lot traffic and lengthen wait times at both parks.”

Park rangers ask that vehicles waiting in line at the entrance keep pace with traffic and have their timed entry ticket QR code, park pass, or payment and identification ready. Credit cards are preferred.

There are no toilet facilities or drinking water along park entrance roads. Officials stress to only park vehicles in designated spaces; do not park unsafely or anywhere that damages park plants or soils.

Visitors should plan for their safety by bringing water and snacks and wearing sturdy shoes and sun protection. Plan activities appropriate for the weather, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress, park officials stressed.

Visitors are also encouraged to check the parks’ websites and social media accounts for current information and road conditions prior to driving to the parks.

“Memorial Day weekend is typically our busiest weekend of the year,” Pace said. “If visitors come prepared with extra water, extra patience, and some flexibility in their plans, that can really help them have an enjoyable holiday.”

Having water is key, especially as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s over the holiday weekend in the Moab area.

A couple of years ago, a Texas man is believed to have died from heat stroke while hiking at Arches to spread his father’s ashes. Park officials believe he became disoriented due to heat exhaustion and the high altitude.

A man from Germany died in a fall earlier this month at Arches. The terrain at these parks can be tricky, with uneven surfaces that challenge some visitors.

Arches is one of the most popular parks among the Mighty Five in Utah, garnering 1.4 million visits in 2024.

It has more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches, the highest density of natural arches in the world. Nearby Canyonlands, with its expansive vistas, received more than 800,000 visitors last year.

Related National parks in southeast Utah haul in the bucks

Zion National Park is the state’s standout star, however, receiving nearly 5 million visitors last year. It operates a successful shuttle system to help with traffic congestion, but those shuttles are often crowded as well.

Related Money for Zion

More than 11 million people visited Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks last year, a 5% increase over the previous year.

National park visitation in the state grew 100% between 2005 and 2024. At the same time, National Park Service jobs grew 8%, according to a new report from the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Bryce Canyon, with its stunning hoodoo formations, received nearly 2.5 million visitors last year, while Capitol Reef, with its array of orchards, raked in 1.4 million visitors.

A strain that is hard to overcome

The agency said maintaining the infrastructure at parks is a costly challenge. That infrastructure consists of more than 75,000 assets, such as historic buildings, visitor centers, trails, roads, bridges and utility systems, and it is a massive undertaking.

There are over 5,500 miles of paved roads, 17,000 miles of trails and 25,000 buildings across the system.

The deferred maintenance backlog at national parks — the projects in need of funding — has eclipsed $23 billion, according to a congressional report.

More than just national parks in Utah

Utah also offers a wide variety of recreation opportunities via its state park system, with 46 units that provide everything from boating to hiking and off-roading.

This week, the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation announced it awarded a record amount of funding this year to support outdoor recreation projects statewide, with 142 grants approved across all of Utah’s 29 counties.

Through multiple grants, the division will distribute more than $23.2 million to support recreation infrastructure, access and safety statewide.

This year marks the most projects funded and the most money awarded in the history of the programs.

“This is a landmark year for outdoor recreation in Utah, as these grants are more than just investments in recreation; they’re investments in building community health, mental health, rural economies and long-term stewardship of Utah’s lands,” said Jason Curry, director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

“Every county in Utah will benefit from this grant funding, supporting everything from trail development and park improvements to OHV access and safety initiatives. These projects will enhance access to the outdoors for all Utahns and elevate the state’s status as a world-class recreation destination.”

Overall, the division said Utah’s outdoor recreation sector contributes more than $6.1 billion to the state economy and supports more than 66,000 jobs.