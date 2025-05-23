Observe Memorial Day this weekend by staying up to date on all the festivities happening along the Wasatch Front.

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to gather family and friends and engage with the community. People across the state are uniting in their communities to remember the sacrifices of the fallen military members and celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

With numerous events taking place throughout the state, we’ve found some of the best activities to participate in.

Art on Main: A tribute to creativity and heroism

Families can enjoy artwork and memorialize servicemen at Brigham City’s veteran and gold star families-themed Art on Main festival. The 10th annual festival will feature art from local creators, a chalk contest, live music and dance performances, an artisan vendor marketplace and more.

When: Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Historic Downtown, 6 N. Main, in Brigham City

Historic Downtown, 6 N. Main, in Brigham City Cost: Most festival events are free to the public.

SCERA Fine Arts Family Fest

The SCERA Center for the Arts is hosting a family-friendly craft night on Saturday. Tiny wheel pottery, mini Monet acrylic painting, stained glass night light and a free chalk project will all be offered to those interested. Projects take about an hour each. Tickets to the SCERA musicals and concerts will also be raffled. Bring the kiddos and do something creative to kick off the weekend.

When: Saturday, May 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: SCERA Park, 600 S. State, in Orem

SCERA Park, 600 S. State, in Orem Cost: Activity-dependent

Festival of Colors

Start the weekend off Saturday in color in Ogden. Enjoy a chalk fight, live performances, interactive dances, yoga teachers and authentic cuisine. Three color throws will take place every hour starting at noon. Festival tickets are free for kids aged 12 and younger, while teens and adults can purchase tickets for a discount online or at full price at the gate.

When: Saturday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Lorin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, in Ogden

Lorin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, in Ogden Cost: $8 online or $10 at the gate

Law Enforcement Torch Run

Gather in West Jordan or West Valley City to cheer on runners at the Annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run is intended to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics, promoting further inclusion for individuals in the community with intellectual disabilities.

The statewide effort runs from May 1 through May 29, when the final leg will take place at the 2025 Special Olympics Utah Summer Games at Southern Utah University.

When: Saturday, May 24 — West Jordan run at 10 a.m.; West Valley run at 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 24 — West Jordan run at 10 a.m.; West Valley run at 11 a.m. Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W. 7800 South, in West Jordan; Lucky Grocery, 1585 W. 3500 South, in West Valley City

Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W. 7800 South, in West Jordan; Lucky Grocery, 1585 W. 3500 South, in West Valley City Cost: Free to the public.

Utah State Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs invites all to honor fallen military members on the Capitol steps for the holiday. The program will include remarks from state leaders, a special musical performance, a 21-gun salute and a wreath and flag display.

When: Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Where: Utah State Capitol, 350 S. State, in Salt Lake City

Utah State Capitol, 350 S. State, in Salt Lake City Cost: Free

An American flag is posted at a grave at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale on Wednesday. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Run of Remembrance

Run in honor of fallen military members in American Fork. The race will begin with a military salute and the national anthem. The course will take runners around the city and promises to be a powerful reminder of the “why” behind Memorial Day.

Race options include a 10K, 5K, Memorial Mile and Kid’s Fun Run. Each participant will receive a patriotic shirt and a finisher medal. Registration to participate in each race will remain open until 60 minutes prior to the start of the run or until it is sold out.

The city will also host a fireman’s breakfast and Memorial Day program on Monday morning that is open to the public.

When: Monday, May 26 — Races start at 8 a.m. and breakfast is from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday, May 26 — Races start at 8 a.m. and breakfast is from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Where: Races at 100 E. Main in American Fork; breakfast at 96 N. Center Street in American Fork

Races at 100 E. Main in American Fork; breakfast at 96 N. Center Street in American Fork Cost: Races range from $29.95 to $59.95; breakfast ranges from free (for veterans) to $10.

Annual Larkin Mortuary Memorial Day Service

Larkin Mortuary will host its 26th annual Memorial Day service in remembrance of fallen soldiers and appreciation for veterans and active military members. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will attend the event as a guest speaker, and the Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard will conduct a flag ceremony. The program will also feature patriotic music, including armed service songs representing each military branch, and light refreshments.

When: Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Where: Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E. 10600 South in Sandy

Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E. 10600 South in Sandy Cost: Free, but you can register online to help Larkin get a head count of how many people to expect.

Herriman Memorial Day Breakfast and Ceremony

Herriman’s annual Memorial Day festivities include a community breakfast and ceremony to remember the purpose of the holiday. Breakfast includes pancakes, ham and hash browns, with juice and coffee to wash it all down. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for $10 while supplies last.

American Legion Post 140, the Riverton-based chapter of a national veterans organization, will lead the ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. Attendees can expect patriotic music, a speaker, the reading of veterans’ names, a 21-gun salute and a performance of “Taps.”

When: Monday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: Breakfast at Main Street Park, 5900 W. 13000 South; ceremony at the Herriman City Cemetery, 12465 S. Pioneer Street in Herriman

Breakfast at Main Street Park, 5900 W. 13000 South; ceremony at the Herriman City Cemetery, 12465 S. Pioneer Street in Herriman Cost: Breakfast is $10 per plate; the ceremony is free to the public

Millcreek Skate Loop

Enjoy a discounted skate day to celebrate the holiday. Patrons can receive $2 off skating for the entire day by using the code MDSK825 when purchasing tickets.