Nordic culture will again take center stage in Ephraim as the city holds the 50th anniversary of the Scandinavian Heritage Festival this weekend.

The annual event, set for Friday and Saturday, May 23-24, typically draws around 20,000 people to Ephraim, gives visitors a glimpse into the heritage of countries like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland. Ephraim is known as Little Denmark, given the influx of people from the country during the initial years of pioneer settlement of the area.

While the event is Nordic-centric, it is open to all. The festival is “for anyone who values community and connection to the past — and fantastic entertainment,” reads a press release from organizers. Activities are focused on and along 100 North in Ephraim, also known as College Avenue, and the Snow College campus.

The Scandinavian Heritage Festival in Ephraim is set for Friday and Saturday. | Scandinavian Heritage Festival

Activities on Friday go from noon to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among the featured activities will be the festival parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, music on Saturday by ABBA FAB, a tribute band to the Swedish pop group ABBA, and villages featuring reenactors representative of historic Scandinavian life and culture.

The Old Scandinavian Village gives visitors the opportunity to taste “old world flavors like lefse and Swedish meatballs,” shop for handcrafted goods and hear old folk tales. Viking Village features “hand-to-hand combat, blacksmiths forging by fire, storytellers weaving ancient sagas beneath the trees, Norse games and more,” according to event organizers.

Other acts will offer a wide range of music while the cast of Valhalla, a Viking-themed musical, will also perform. Many other performers will also be on hand and visitors will be able to take part in or watch other activities, including a “Viking treasure hunt” and a wife-carrying contest.