Photo gallery: Soon-to-be high school grads return to their elementary roots

Former Midvalley Elementary School students who are graduating from high school this year donned the caps and gowns they’ll wear at next week’s Canyons District graduation ceremonies on Friday for a visit to their former elementary school.
During the morning gathering, the students visited their former teachers and inspired the current elementary-age students to continue pursuing their dreams through education.
At the end of the visit, each class lined the hallways to applaud the Class of 2025 as they walked the halls of Midvalley for the last time before high school graduation.
The tradition, now in its fourth year, celebrates seniors who are graduating from Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Jordan and Hillcrest high schools. For information, visit canyonsdistrict.org.
Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the memorable moments through these photos.