Photo gallery: Soon-to-be high school grads return to their elementary roots

Former Midvalley Elementary School students who are graduating from high school this year donned the caps and gowns they’ll wear at next week’s Canyons District graduation ceremonies on Friday for a visit to their former elementary school.

During the morning gathering, the students visited their former teachers and inspired the current elementary-age students to continue pursuing their dreams through education.

At the end of the visit, each class lined the hallways to applaud the Class of 2025 as they walked the halls of Midvalley for the last time before high school graduation.

The tradition, now in its fourth year, celebrates seniors who are graduating from Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Jordan and Hillcrest high schools. For information, visit canyonsdistrict.org.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the memorable moments through these photos.

Second grader Isabella Legarda waits to high-five soon-to-be Hillcrest High School graduate Richard Escobar as he visits with students at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Soon-to-be Hillcrest High School graduate Seth Price wears a Seal of Biliteracy medal, for speaking sign language and English, while visiting students at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

First grader Cooper Gremmert raises his hand to ask a soon-to-be Hillcrest High School graduate a question at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Soon-to-be Hillcrest High School graduate Richard Escobar high-fives kindergartener Gael Perez Rosas at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Soon-to-be Hillcrest High School graduate Richard Escobar visits with students at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News