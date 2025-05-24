Terrence Trent Vos, 35, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday after a jury found him guilty of the aggravated murder of his girlfriend.

Unified police responded to a crash on I-80 in Salt Lake County in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, and found Scott, 32, with “many gunshot wounds,” according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

A witness to the crash reported seeing Vos in the driver’s seat; the person said Vos had tried to take their vehicle but they stopped him. Vos ran from the scene when law enforcement arrived.

Unified police later said Scott was shot at a townhome complex at 700 East and 2700 South shortly before officers responded to the crash at 3 a.m. Their investigation found neighbors heard pounding, screaming and gunshots about 2:45 a.m.

After being arrested, Vos told officers someone else had shot Scott, but he then admitted to a friend during a phone call while incarcerated that he had gotten into a fight with Scott and shot her.

Vos, 35, of Salt Lake City, is a former Public Enemy No. 1 of the Salt Lake City Metro Gang Unit.

In addition to his life sentence, the judge gave Vos four sentences of five years to life for three counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a restricted person, first-degree felonies. Vos also received a sentence of one to 15 years in prison for obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. He was given credit for the time he served resolving his conviction for failure to stop at the command of a law officer, a class A misdemeanor.

Third District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills ordered each of the sentences to run consecutively with previous sentences in other cases but concurrently with each other.

In a statement Friday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office hopes Scott’s family can “now begin to heal” from their loss.

“We applaud the judge for sentencing the defendant to life without the possibility of parole. The streets of Salt Lake County will be safer now that this violent habitual offender is behind bars for the rest of his life,” Gill said.

Vos was found guilty in March following a six-day jury trial. He has received multiple charges for alleged crimes while incarcerated since the killing, including threatening Utah Department of Corrections officers last month.