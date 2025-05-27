Utah Tech President Shane Smeed poses for a portrait at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

KEY POINTS Higher education veteran Shane Smeed was recently hired as Utah Tech University's 19th president.

Smeed had previously served as president of Missouri's Park University.

UTU's new leader stepping into the job at a time of historic disruption across Utah's higher education system.

Newly appointed Utah Tech University President Shane Smeed’s first day on the job — May 1 — happened on the same day as the school’s annual graduation ceremony.

“So my very first day was a commencement — and on my second day, we had three additional commencement ceremonies,” Smeed recently told the Deseret News editorial board.

“So within the first 48 hours of me serving as president, we had the fortunate opportunity to be able to celebrate some of the most exciting days in the lives of our students and their families.”

Smeed’s enthusiasm to be sharing his personal achievements with those of the UTU student body, simultaneously, seems apropos at a moment of historic change — both within the UTU community and across Utah’s higher education system.

Perhaps none of the state’s degree-granting public institutions has experienced the level of growth in recent years as UTU.

During the 2000s, the school originally known as the St. George Stake Academy went from being Dixie State College to Dixie State University and now, since 2022, Utah Tech University.

Even the school mascot has evolved: Rebels to Red Storm to Trailblazers.

Brooke Tyler works on a Utah Tech University design at Dixie State University in St. George on Friday, June 10, 2022. On July 1, the university will officially be known as Utah Tech University. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Meanwhile, UTU’s enrollment has grown every year since 2013, increasing by almost 60% to over 13,000 students today. Of the school’s 304 academic programs, 60% have been developed within the past seven years.

One reason why UTU has become a popular higher ed destination for many Utahns — 82% are in-state students — is obvious: It’s the most affordable university in the state.

But the school’s 19th president believes UTU’s opportunities extend beyond affordability and program growth.

While some in Utah’s public higher education system view recent legislation demanding budget reallocations as a hostile act against traditional learning, Smeed sees opportunities.

HB265, he counters, “allows us to reinvest money in the places where we think can be impactful — not only in (students’) educational experience, but also in the workforce and preparing them to meet workforce needs and its requirements."

Additionally, Smeed is anxious to reconnect with members of the UTU community who may have separated themselves from the school. UTU, he said, is their asset.

Utah Tech President Shane Smeed meets with members of the Deseret News editorial board at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“It’s an asset for the state. It’s an asset for the community and (Washington County). I see my role as president as every bit ‘externally facing’ as internal — so it’s a great opportunity.”

Prior to Smeed’s hiring, UTU was without a president for over a year after President Richard “Biff” Williams stepped down from the position. Williams, who now serves as president of Missouri State University, was included as a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit alleging Title IX violations in the wake of a vulgar prank.

When asked if those divisive investigations have harmed UTU’s reputation, Smeed said his new job offers him the opportunity to be “a spokesperson for the university” going forward.

“Reputationally, our community will see that our students are probably the best representation of who we are as a university.”

Utah Tech University in St. George is pictured on Friday June 10, 2022. On July 1, 2022, what was once Dixie State University officially became Utah Tech University | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

UTU’s polytechnic mission: Preparing grads for the workforce

A Utah native, Smeed served for almost four years as the president of Missouri’s Park University, where he championed education/workforce readiness and expanding the Park campus for military-affiliated students.

He and his wife, Angela, are the parents of three children.

Smeed presided over Park University while also serving as the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Platte City Missouri Stake.

While going through the UTU job application process and meeting with Utah’s higher education leaders and members of the Washington County community, “I realized that this was a special place,” he said.

“I was born in Provo, Utah — so this was a great opportunity for me to come back to my home state.”

As an academic, Smeed said he was drawn to UTU’s polytechnic mission. “I believe that it most readily prepares our graduates to meet the workforce needs.”

So why should Utah students choose to attend UTU?

The Beehive State offers a variety of colleges and universities, both public and private, that are relatively affordable and boast a wide range of academic programs.

Smeed is confident that UTU — an open-enrollment institution — is a campus where Utahns can thrive academically, while saving a few bucks at the state’s most affordable university.

“There’s been a big question about whether or not the value of higher education is still there today — but the facts show that a person with a college degree will earn $1.2 million (over one’s lifetime) more than one with just a high school diploma,” he said.

“So if you’re from Washington County, you can expect to make $20,000 more annually than someone who only has a high school diploma.”

Smeed also highlights UTU’s campus growth over the past decade that has transformed the campus. He’s committed to building relationships with the philanthropic community to raise funds and secure scholarships.

Such efforts, said Smeed, will allow UTU students “to graduate with less debt, or no debt, by the time they’re finishing their education — especially for those that are looking for opportunities with internships.

“And then they’re ready to hit the job force and really help with workforce development.”

Utah Tech University in St. George is pictured on Friday, June 10, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Historic campus growth; evolving higher ed priorities

Smeed noted that UTU is evolving in real-time even as Washington County’s population booms.

A new performing arts center and a general classroom building are under construction on campus — and a new residence hall was recently completed.

Expect such growth markers and physical footprints to increase in the coming years, he said.

“The growth that’s happening in St. George in Washington County is a tremendous opportunity for us to attract more students from Washington County and within the state,” Smeed said, noting that more than half of the school’s students come from inside the county.

While some have been alarmed by the budget reallocation demands placed on Utah’s public colleges and universities by HB265, Smeed sees the new legislation as an opportunity to better educate and prepare students.

The state-mandated reallocations happening at Utah campuses should not be viewed as cuts — but, rather, reinvestments that will serve graduates well in the coming decades.

“Through our reinvestment plan, we’re looking to add approximately a dozen additional faculty lines to our university.”

UTU’s new president says he is already focused on building relationships with his new faculty.

“My commitment to them is to listen to their concerns and opportunities,” he said. “They’ll see me as a strategic partner — one that can understand the needs of the faculty but can also understand the broader needs of the university.

“My actions will speak louder than my words.”

Smeed is also reassuring UTU students that liberal arts studies and the humanities “aren’t going anywhere.”

Still, there might be opportunities to examine traditional programs and decide if there are ways to incorporate, say, new technologies to make them more applicable for today’s job market.

Smeed’s guiding administrative question: “How can we more strategically place some of those programs in a position where students can graduate, find gainful employment and be able to meet workforce needs, now and then throughout the 21st century?”

‘Trailblazer Nation’: UTU’s athletic future

Varsity sports at UTU made a historic leap last year to NCAA Division I competition.

Most of the Trailblazer teams are competing in the Western Athletic Conference, while the gridiron program is part of the Football Championship Subdivision.

College sports, of course, have undergone historic disruptions in recent years with the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal for athletes.

Given those recent changes, it will take “a bit of time” to build up the school’s athletic program to where it wants to be, said Smeed.

But UTU students and fans can still expect to support competitive teams. Everybody loves a winner.

“So we’re only going to continue to put investment into our athletic programs,” said Smeed.

“We can’t rely on student-athletes to come here without some level of incentive, and so fundraising is a big part of my role as president of the university to find ways to connect with the community, connect with corporate partners and the business community alike, and find ways where they’re interested in supporting athletics.”

UTU’s goal, he added, is to “fill the stadium and fill the arena.”