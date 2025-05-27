Perfect conditions greeted the competitors, crowds and vendors this past weekend at the 21st Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival in Heber Valley.

Events included the popular sheepdog trials, demonstrations, food and craft vendors and entertainment for four-day event.

Competitors from the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Wales, Ireland and South Africa participated, as handlers and sheepdogs took on the task of interacting with the 300-plus Rambouillet ewes, culminating with Monday’s championships.

Other events included sheep shearing, duck herding, spinning and weaving and agility drills. The event is sponsored by Purina Pro Plan.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley captured scenes from the competition.

Spectators watch the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Tess watches other dogs compete in the sheepdog trials, where skilled dogs herd over 300 Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Blair Hunewill, left, and his daughters, Anna Hunewill, 3, center, and Lenore Hunewill, 5, right, from Nevada, explore at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Their mother is competing in the sheepdog trials. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Shauna Gourley and her dog June compete in the sheepdog trials, where skilled dogs herd over 300 Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Chris Elliott, from Virginia, center, spectates while waiting to compete with dog Pete in the sheepdog trials, where skilled dogs herd over 300 Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Bryan White, from Bend, Oregon, pets dog Jim after they competed in the sheepdog trials, where skilled dogs herd over 300 Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sheep wait in the pen at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Volunteer Scott Maxfield corrals sheep into the pen to remove their collars after the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Joni Tietjen and dog Wyn, off camera, compete in the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Scott Glen’s dog Pip, right, competes in the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. Glen and Pip won the competition. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Spectators watch as Scott Glen and dog Pip compete in the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. Glen and Pip won the competition. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Faansie Basson’s dog Finn wears his second place medal during an awards ceremony after the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sheep are corralled into a pen to remove their collars after the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Marianna Schreeder and dog Star walk to the stage to accept their fifth place award in the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band performs during the Championship Awards Ceremony for the winners of the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band performs during the Championship Awards Ceremony for the winners of the final day’s double-lift course, a more complex course with two groups of Rambouillet ewes on the Olympic hillside, at the 21st Annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship & Festival held at the Soldier Hollow Olympic venue in Midway on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News