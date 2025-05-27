Photo gallery: Utahns pay tribute to those who served, their families, the military

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs hosted a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Capitol, one of many across the state and around the nation.

Sen. John Curtis and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown spoke to the assembled crowd.

The event included a 21-gun salute as well as a wreath and flag display.

Later, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told a crowd of service members and their families at a Memorial Day service at Larkin Sunset Gardens cemetery Monday, that while Utahns pay respect to loved ones, they should never forget the sacrifices made by so many in the name of freedom.

“I hope that we can all remember this is more than a holiday. This is a holy day. This is a day of remembrance,” she said. “It’s a day of deep gratitude and reflection. It’s also a day of celebration because what we have been given is so dear it must be remembered and it must be celebrated.”

Deseret News photojournalists captured the poignant moments of Monday’s Veterans Day celebrations.

Dominic Jacobsen, 3, from Salt Lake City, center, high-fives U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Carlton, left, at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A 21-gun salute is performed at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ivy Hobbs, 5, from Salt Lake City, covers her ears during a 21-gun salute at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People listen as the 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard performs the national anthem at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the U.S. Army attend the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard performs at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Veteran Alex Stamp, left, and his wife, Maryse Stamp, right, from Morgan, listen as Attorney General Derek Brown speaks at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A wreath to honor and remember veterans is placed on the steps of the Capitol during the 21-gun salute at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard performs at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People listen as Attorney General Derek Brown speaks at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Courtney Whitney, president of the Rivetin’ Rosie’s Project, attends the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People salute during the national anthem at the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs’ Memorial Day ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News