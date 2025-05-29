Season 6 of HGTV's hit show "Rock the Block" featured four custom homes in Grantsville. The show chronicles four teams of designers as they take $250,000 and identical homes and make their own custom creations. Season Six of HGTV's hit show "Rock the Block" featured four custom homes in Grantsville. The show chronicles four teams of designers as they take $250,000 and identical homes and make their own custom creations.

A Utah neighborhood got an upgrade after teams of HGTV stars came in with the fan-favorite show “Rock the Block” to finish its sixth season in Grantsville.

Hamlet Homes, based in Murray, partnered with the show to renovate identical homes in the Worthington Ranch community. The Utah developer had been vying for the chance to get on the show for years and was thrilled to have the HGTV stars working in their homes.

“Most of the builders for the shows are recommended. We were in the running for Season 5,” explained Tami Ostmark, a Hamlet Homes owner and vice president of marketing and design. The developer signed a contract with HGTV in February 2024, began building the homes in May, and filmed from September to November. The season premiered in April, and the finale aired on Monday.

“It was crazy. The most interesting part was to see them come in and change the floor plan that we built into their vision,” Ostmark said. “It was super fun to get to know them. They are all very down-to-earth designers.”

This season consisted of four teams, each comprising two designers. Each week, a new challenge area — such as the kitchen, master bedroom, basement and outdoor landscape — was assigned to the teams. Teams received a $250,000 budget and six weeks to maximize the home’s value, which was initially appraised at $750,000.

A weekly rotation of judges includes past winners, popular HGTV personalities like the Property Brothers, and other experts in appraisal and home design. Additional money is given to each week’s winning team.

The designers had to obtain approval for most elements from the Hamlet teams to ensure they met Utah code and unique logistics requirements, such as temperature.

At the end of the renovation process, whichever team adds the most value to the space is deemed the winner of the show and gets to have the street named after them. Season six winners Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd’s home took home the title after a $1.4 million appraisal. Their win defeated the other teams by over $35,000. As veterans of the show, the team was ecstatic to take home the glory.

During the renovation process, teams each chose to add unique elements to their build. Some focused on color scheme and design vibes, while others added unique features such as an indoor pickleball court, recording studio, hot tub and arcade. Each home showcases the personality of its builders.

The experience was beneficial not only for the builders, but also for the Grantsville community. The small town has received big publicity and many interested fans.

“In the beginning, nobody knew what to expect. … But I think it’s been really fun for them,” Ostmark shared. “People loved having these superstars in town. The city came to realize that this was bringing a lot of attention to this little city. They will now be known on the map as the city that hosted ‘Rock the Block.’”

The Worthington Ranch community now has four custom-built homes by HGTV stars available for purchase. Settled just east of Salt Lake City, with desert and mountain views, the location was a big change for many of the show’s designers.

Exterior design for many of the teams followed an earthy feel, using warm woods, stones and elements that feel at home in Grantsville. Each identical three-story home had 5,500 square feet of living space and an acre of usable land for backyard extravagance.

Fans of the show and anyone looking to purchase one of the homes are invited to a Block Party Weekend in the neighborhood this weekend, hosted by Hamlet Homes. The event, planned for Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31, includes free tours of each home, a food-truck lineup, exclusive merchandise and the chance to purchase one of the homes from the show.

“HGTV is a huge market in Utah. A ton of people have watched the show. … We want it to feel like a Parade of Homes. I think people are going to love seeing what they saw on TV in real life,” Ostmark said.

Additional lots around the homes are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the Hamlet Homes website.