Photo gallery: Salt Lake City students clean up waterway, enjoy a late May day

Thursday’s field trip had all the best element, as students from Redeemer Lutheran School worked on an environmental conservation project in the heart of Salt Lake City:

A beautiful sunny day.

A great cause.

And lots and lots of water and wildlife.

Students from the school in grades 5-8 met at the Three Creeks Confluence Park at 900 S. 13th West as well as the Jordan River Corridor to help with a day of waterway cleanup and conservation.

Led by the expertise of the Seven Canyons Trust Organization, students learned about maintaining clean and sustainable waterways, as well as the impact of pollution on local ecosystems.

And judging by the smiles and earnest effort, the students made the most of the day.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the students in action.

Fifth grader Zeke Murrell digs up a weed as he and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Deborah Par uses binoculars to look at birds while she and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A turtle is perched on a rock in Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Fifth grader Mila Cozzens and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help weed and clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, pulls weeds and help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Deborah Par uses binoculars to look at birds while she and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Sevens Canyons Trust executive director Ronnie Pessetto and other students are behind her. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sixth grader Shane Farber and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, pull weeds and help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Seventh grader Jesse Hum tries out binoculars for birdwatching as he and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Seventh grader Beau Schoephoerster picks up trash as he and other students from Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, in collaboration with Seven Canyons Trust, help clean up Three Creeks Confluence Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News