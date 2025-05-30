Photo gallery: Salt Lake City students clean up waterway, enjoy a late May day

Thursday’s field trip had all the best element, as students from Redeemer Lutheran School worked on an environmental conservation project in the heart of Salt Lake City:
- A beautiful sunny day.
- A great cause.
- And lots and lots of water and wildlife.
Students from the school in grades 5-8 met at the Three Creeks Confluence Park at 900 S. 13th West as well as the Jordan River Corridor to help with a day of waterway cleanup and conservation.
Led by the expertise of the Seven Canyons Trust Organization, students learned about maintaining clean and sustainable waterways, as well as the impact of pollution on local ecosystems.
And judging by the smiles and earnest effort, the students made the most of the day.
Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the students in action.