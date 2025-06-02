Darinka Cooper reads to her three sons Ilijah, Jeremiah and Isaiah as Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

School’s out — and summer reading challenges are in.

Everywhere from public libraries to bookstores like The King’s English Bookshop and Barnes & Noble to Chuck E. Cheese are kicking off summer reading programs, meaning there are more than enough challenges to keep kids booked until September.

It may sometimes feel difficult to keep kids engaged in summer reading when the call of the outdoors (or video games) is beckoning. But a majority of kids say they enjoy summer reading, and it has plenty of benefits that last well into the school year.

Here are some ways families can help the kids in their lives stay excited about reading this summer — and why it matters.

How does a summer reading challenge work?

Most public libraries have a summer reading program each year. At the Salt Lake County Library, the challenge runs from June 1-July 31 with a theme of “Color our World,” and involves tracking your reading through a reading record you can pick up from the library or electronically.

Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“The program really is highly adaptable and can be tailored for all abilities,” said Marissa Hodges, the public relations coordinator for the Salt Lake County Library. “So you could complete an activity by reading for five minutes or maybe it’s five chapters — like, it could be whatever’s challenging for you."

The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City is hosting its own challenge with Summer Book Bingo. Bingo cards can be picked up from the store or downloaded electronically.

“We wanted something that would not only engage the kids, but also engage the parents, so it’s something the family can do together,” said Cal Crosby, chief bookseller at The King’s English.

Many reading challenges have opportunities to win prizes if the challenge is completed.

Why is summer reading important?

The most important reason for kids to read during the summer is that a majority of kids enjoy it — 61% of kids said they enjoy summer reading, according to a survey conducted by Scholastic for its Kids & Family Reading Report.

But more specifically, participating in (and completing) a summer reading challenge can give kids a boost.

Tania Vargas and her kids listen as Christina Walsh, Taylorsville Library branch manager, gives reading program instructions as Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“Setting and achieving reading goals gives kids a sense of accomplishment,” said Hodges.

Reading during the summer has more tangible benefits, too. It’s been linked to higher test scores and is a way to fight the dreaded “summer slide” — “the loss of academic skills that occurs when school is not in session and which is attributed largely to the lack of reading‚” according to Scholastic’s Kids & Family Reading Report.

How can families support kids with summer reading?

What can parents and family members do to help? Hodges and Crosby had some suggestions.

Let kids make their own choices

Summer is a great time to let kids explore their interests — wherever it may take them.

“We like to suggest that parents let their kids choose what they want to read and what they’re interested in without giving any, like, input or judgment or expectation of reading level,” Hodges said, advising that parents give their kids “free rein in the library.”

Kids appear to overwhelmingly support this approach — 92% of kids said they’re more likely to finish a book that they picked out themselves, according to Scholastic’s report, and 93% said that their favorite books are ones they picked themselves.

Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Crosby says that he’s seen graphic novels become increasingly popular among kids, particularly middle-grade readers. Although reading graphic novels or comic books is sometimes looked down as not really “reading,” Crosby calls that idea a “myth.”

“Being able to choose a graphic novel, not only does it give them the story and encourage reading, but it sparks that creativity.”

Letting kids have the choice in what they’re reading is crucial, according to both Crosby and Hodges.

“Choice is the magic,” Crosby said.

Lead by example

“The best thing to get kids excited about reading is for adults to also be excited about reading,” said Hodges.

One way for family members to show their excitement is to participate in reading challenges together.

“When grown-ups, you know, come to the library and sign up for the challenge and select their own books, it gets their kids excited and encourages them to do the same thing,” Hodges said.

Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Reading and discussing books together can also provide connection between parents and kids, according to Crosby.

“I encourage parents to read whatever their kids are reading,” he said. “Because that conversation, you know, it’s unique — it’s not about dinner. It’s not about taking out the trash. It’s not about chores. It’s about sharing and experience.”

Go beyond books

The Salt Lake County Library’s summer program is meant to go beyond just reading, according to Hodges — they’re hoping to encourage patrons to “stay engaged in many different ways all summer long, so to keep their mind, bodies, social well-being all engaged.”

The summer reading challenge can be a way to encourage library patrons to interact more with the library itself, through social events as well as by making use of the library’s resources, such as a 3D printer or VR equipment.

A little over half (52%) of kids say that they enjoy going to community events that involve reading, according to Scholastic’s report. Involving them in events and activities is another way to keep kids engaged.

Taylorsville Library holds its summer reading kickoff party on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Crosby agreed that, for the King’s English, “it’s not just the books.”

“It’s a place where everyone can come together and exchange ideas, and share stories — literally," he said. “And, you know, engage with people who also read like you do. The amount of conversation sometimes, just between the readers shopping in the store, it’s phenomenal.”

Where to find summer reading challenges