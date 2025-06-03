Photo gallery: Zions Bank employees paint the town fresh

Tackling projects from Brigham City to Bicknell, more than a thousand Zions Bank volunteers got to work this week as part of Zions’ 33rd annual Paint-a-Thon.
Employees and their families worked on 15 projects across the state Monday and Tuesday, wrapping up Wednesday.
Monday evening, Utah Community Action’s Head Start Center in Salt Lake City was a recipient of a fresh coat of paint.
As many as 75 volunteers, including CEO Paul Burdiss, worked at the James R. Russell Head Start Center, a preschool operated by the nonprofit Utah Community Action. They painted a shed, washed windows, finished off landscaping and did some spring cleaning.
Organizers believe the service projects will directly or indirectly benefit more than 13,000 Utahns and improve nearly 1,000 affordable or supportive housing units in Utah.
Started in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along the Wasatch Front. Over three decades, Zions Bank employees have painted 1,316 homes and nonprofit facilities throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.
Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the hard-working volunteers in action on Monday.