Members of the Ute Indian Tribe perform at halftime during the annual Ute Proud game, between the University of Utah Utes and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

KEY POINTS The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funding if New York does not rescind its Native American mascot ban.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the ban an attempt "to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes."

The University of Utah — home of the "Utes" — enjoys a longstanding, positive relationship with the Ute Indian Tribe.

The Trump administration stepped into a fight between New York’s Education Department and a Long Island high school that didn’t want to change the name of its mascot, the “Chiefs,” after the state said it would withhold money from schools that didn’t shed Native American monikers.

The debate over whether sports teams should continue using Indigenous imagery has led to a variety of different outcomes.

For some teams and schools, the dispute has triggered change.

The former Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins and St. John’s University Redmen, for example, are now the Guardians, Commanders and Red Storm, respectively.

But for other teams in the midst of the Native American mascot debate, there’s been cooperation and agreement.

Locally, a mutually-beneficial agreement between the Ute Indian Tribe and the University of Utah has proven elemental in the state’s flagship university retaining its official nickname: “The Utes.”

Utah Utes' Cameron Calhoun stands during the annual Ute Proud game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Liv Medivitz, University of Utah

Central Michigan University — home of the Chippewas — has a similar, longstanding partnership with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

This approach may show another way forward as the fight between Trump administration and the state of New York heats up.

During a recent visit to New York’s Massapequa High School, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the state is discriminating against the school district that refuses to jettison its Native American “Chief” mascot — and threatened it could risk losing federal funding.

McMahon said an investigation by her agency has determined that New York officials violated Title VI of the federal civil rights law by banning the use of Native American mascots and logos statewide, The Associated Press reported.

Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal funds.

The Education Department’s civil rights office argues the New York state ban is discriminatory because names and mascots derived from other racial or ethnic groups — such as the “Dutchmen” and the “Huguenots” — are still permitted.

In front of an audience of students and local officials at the Massapequa High School gymnasium, McMahon said the school’s “Chiefs” mascot was an “incredible” representation of Native American leadership, according to the AP.

“The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as state leaders attempt to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes,” she said.

McMahon reportedly added that her department is putting the state on notice to sign an agreement rescinding its Native American mascot ban — and apologizing to Native Americans for having discriminated against them and attempting to “erase” their history.

JP O’Hare, a spokesperson for the New York education department, dismissed McMahon’s visit as “political theater” — saying the school district failed to get even “basic facts” about the area’s Native American population right, according to The New York Times.

The National Congress of American Indians, considered the country’s oldest and largest Native American advocacy group, reaffirmed its long-standing opposition to the use of unsanctioned Native American imagery.

Members of the Ute Indian Tribe perform at halftime during the annual Ute Proud game, between the University of Utah Utes and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Liv Medivitz, University of Utah

Such depictions are not tributes — but, instead, are rooted in racism, cultural appropriation, and intentional ignorance, the organization said in a statement.

“Native people are not mascots,” said NCAI President Mark Macarro. “We have our own languages, cultures, and governments — our identities are not anyone’s mascot or costume. No political endorsement or misguided notion of ‘honoring’ us will change the fact that these mascots demean our people, diminish the enduring vibrancy of our unique cultures, and have no place in our society.”

Trump ordered McMahon’s agency to launch an inquiry into the Massapequa mascot dispute last month, making the coastal suburb “an unlikely flashpoint in the enduring debate over the place of Indigenous imagery in American sports,” The Associated Press reported.

The Long Island, New York, village — which is roughly 90% white — is named after the Massapequa, who were part of the broader Lenape, or Delaware, people who inhabited the woodlands of the Northeastern U.S. and Canada for thousands of years before Europeans arrived.

Notable Massapequa High School alums include comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Hollywood’s Baldwin brothers.

Members of the Ute Indian Tribe perform at halftime during the annual Ute Proud game, between the University of Utah Utes and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Liv Medivitz, University of Utah

The Ute Indian Tribe and the University of Utah: A history of ‘understanding’

Native American mascots and imagery are, of course, also part of Utah’s historical sports landscape.

Most prominently, the University of Utah changed its nickname from “Redskins” to “Utes” in 1972 after receiving approval from the Ute Indian Tribe. A “Memorandum of Understanding” between the Ute Indian Tribe and the University of Utah was updated and signed in 2020.

“The Ute Indian Tribe encourages the University of Utah to use the Ute name for the University’s sports programs with its full support. The University recognizes that the Ute name is at the core of the cultural identity of the Tribe and its members, and that it constitutes an inseparable element of their rich cultural traditions.

“The University is honored to be allowed to continue to use the Ute name with due respect and integrity.”

The memorandum added that the relationship between the Ute Indian Tribe and the University of Utah is twofold:

“First, to build genuine respect and understanding of the tribe’s history, culture and contributions to the state (past, current and future); and second, to have the university assist tribal members in helping their children lead healthy lives and be prepared to pursue a college education.”

The University of Utah also committed to use the Ute name “in a considered and respectful manner — reflecting the pride and dignity of indigenous people and their traditions.”

Additionally, the University of Utah pledged to support Ute Indian and other Native American students through scholarships to the school — along with financial support to enhance Ute Indian Tribe educational programs and opportunities.

The school has also agreed to provide “enrichment and educational opportunities” for Ute Indian Tribal Member youth on both the Ute reservation and the university campus — including summer youth programs for students.

Cultural programs on the University of Utah campus included the Ute Proud campaign.

Each football season, the school designates a Ute Proud game to honor the Ute Indian Tribe culture. Players wear a specially designed Ute Proud helmet for the game — and members of the Northern Ute Tribe perform a traditional dance at halftime.

Native American nicknames at Utah high schools

The issue of Native American mascots and imagery at Utah high schools has also grabbed headlines.

In 2020, Bountiful High School’s Braves mascot was retired after months of study, public meetings and private meetings that included seeking the input of representatives of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Bountiful High School students, faculty, staff and community members.

Bountiful’s mascot is now “The Redhawks.”

And last April, the Iron County School District Board of Education, in a split vote, opted to maintain Cedar High School’s current wolf mascot and “Reds” moniker, setting aside a proposal to restore the school’s historical “Redmen” name.

Five years earlier, the “Redmen” name was retired by a 3-2 vote of the then-school board, but the change was divisive and members of the community often raised the issue during the public comment portion of the school board’s meetings.

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah asked the Iron County board not to reinstate the “Redmen” name.

At least two Utah high schools use Native American mascots. North Summit High School in Coalville uses “The Braves” — while Escalante High School goes by “The Moquis.”