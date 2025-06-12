New homes in the Cold Spring Ranch in Lehi on March 28, 2024. "Sold on SLC," a reality show centered around the Wasatch Front's competitive real estate market, wasn't renewed, one of its stars announced on social media.

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears Bravo may not be entirely sold on Salt Lake City after all.

"Sold on SLC‚" a reality show centered around the Wasatch Front’s hot real estate market, won’t be receiving a second season, one of its stars revealed on social media.

“This chapter is closing, but I’m excited for what the future holds because I know I’m walking into it as more of myself than ever before,” Malaysia Fua, one of the show’s subjects, wrote in a post on Instagram last week.

The show first aired in December, following the work, lives and drama of six agents at Presidio Real Estate, headquartered in Lehi. Its debut followed the success of other real estate-based reality TV shows, such as “Selling Sunset” and Bravo’s other Utah-based show, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which debuted in 2020.

“Sold on SLC” also highlighted the swankier side of the region’s competitive housing market in its eight-episode season. Salt Lake City was ranked as the 10th hottest housing market of 2025, according to Zillow, while Utah and Salt Lake counties were among the 50 fastest-growing U.S. counties last year.

Yet, the show’s fate was unclear when Bravo didn’t mention it in its list of new or returning programs that it announced last month. Fua’s social media post was the first mention of the final decision.

Jennifer Yeo, Presidio’s owner and another member of the show’s cast, confirmed that the cable network opted not to renew the show in a statement to KSL.com. She wrote that her company enjoyed shining light on the region’s market but also called some of Bravo’s editing choices “unfortunate.”

“While we’re proud of the opportunity to bring more visibility to the Salt Lake real estate scene, the final version of the show — particularly in post-production — did not fully reflect the energy, authenticity and complexity of what was filmed,” she wrote.

“It’s unfortunate that the editing choices compromised the overall viewing experience,” she added, “but we remain proud of what we brought to the table and are excited about future opportunities to share our stories in more dynamic and accurate ways.”

Bravo isn’t ditching Utah altogether with its decision. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was given a sixth season, the network announced in May.

In selling its other Salt Lake City-related show, Bravo is instead exploring other markets. It ordered “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” to add to the brand’s universe, as well as “Ladies of London” among its four new series.