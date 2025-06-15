A 39-year-old man died Saturday after being shot during a large “No Kings” protest in downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said Sunday.

Three people also believed to be part of the incident were taken into custody, one of whom, identified as 24-year-old Utah resident Arturo Gamboa, was shot as everything unfolded, according to Salt Lake police. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 151 S. State shortly before 8 p.m. It took place as an estimated 10,000 people marched downtown to protest recent federal policy decisions.

At least three shots rang out, causing some people in the immediate area to flee, according to videos near the incident obtained by KSL. Several other videos were also uploaded to social media.

On scene, officers found the victim and attempted life-saving efforts. Redd said the victim’s name will be released later Sunday.

Redd said preliminary investigations show that the victim was not the intended target but an “innocent bystander participating in the demonstration.”

With witnesses-provided information, officers pursued Gamboa to the area of 200 East 100 South, where he was then treated and arrested.

Gamboa had a minor gunshot wound and was “hiding in a group of people,” Redd said. Officers also recovered a backpack Redd said was removed from Gamboa by bystanders that contained an “AR-15 style rifle” and gas mask.

Two other armed individuals wearing high-visibility vests who were “possibly part of the event’s peacekeeping team” were also detained initially, Redd said.

“Based on early witness statements, these men saw Gamboa separate from the crowd during the march and move behind a wall, where they noticed him pull out a rifle and begin manipulating it. Gamboa was then confronted by these two men. Witnesses say Gamboa raised the weapon in a firing position and began running toward the crowd. One of the individuals fired three rounds, striking Gamboa and tragically striking the man who later died,” Redd said, adding that Gamboa never fired a shot.

He added that the two individuals in high-visibility vests are not in custody and the person who fired the round is cooperating with police.

“We did not take any actions last night on those two individuals,” Redd said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.