Red Bull Soapbox Utah debuted in the state, taking place right in front of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The event included nearly 50 entries and drew competitors from across the state and around the world.

Deseret News photographer Scott G Winterton documented the preparations for the event on Friday, and fellow photographer Brice Tucker captured the action on Saturday.

For more on the event, check out this story:

Scott Park, Hyrum Briscoe and Andrew Egbert apply some safety add-ons as they and other competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The upper section of track is in place as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Workers install rumble bumps on the track as they and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Pierce Woodward and Woody Woodward, of Saratoga Springs, put the finishing touches on their car as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Josh Sansom, driver and builder of the Angler Fish car, does a little more work on his car as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Cars sit at the staging area as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A worker uses a drill to install rumble bumps on the track as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taco Larsen (crash test dummy No. 2 aka brake man) watches as other competitors arrive with their cars as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

William He, Justin Levi and Andrew Gaskell do a little more work on their car as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The full track layout on Main Street in Salt Lake City near the Capitol for the Red Bull SoapBox race on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Red Bull tent sits on the grass near the Capitol as workers and competitors prepare for the Red Bull SoapBox race in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Nick Dixon, left and Jaxson Skeen, right, both with the Sundance Kids And The Downhill Bandits team, cross the finish line after traversing the course during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Team Beehave Yourself braces themselves after sticking a landing while competing in the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Alex Worley, right, dressed as what she called a Legion Priest of Mars, waits with her team, Road Rage, for their turn to compete in the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Erik Smith, from team Last Chair, prepares to compete in the Red Bull Soapbox Race while sitting next to his two mannequin passengers, Betty, left, and Bud, right, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Nugget Bros team rolls down Main Street during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Andrew Willoughby, with team Not So Evil Knievel, throws his hands in the air after competing in the Red Bull Soapbox Race and reaching a speed of 29 miles per hour during his run down Main Street, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Kellan Lamb, 6, watches soapbox teams compete from a nearby tree during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News