After more than 25 years of service to the state, Jess Anderson on Thursday announced his retirement as head of the Department of Public Safety, a position he’s held for seven years.

“Under his guidance, the department made significant strides in emergency response coordination, community safety initiatives, and legislative engagement. His tenure has been marked by incredible commitment to the mission of ‘Keeping Utah Safe,’” the department stated in announcing Anderson’s retirement.

“Serving as commissioner of the Department of Public Safety has been the honor of a lifetime,” Anderson said in a prepared statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished and the dedicated professionals I’ve had the privilege of leading. It’s time for me to step into a new chapter with my family, and I leave knowing the department is in capable hands.”

Anderson’s last day will be July 16.

Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Beau Mason as the new commissioner of public asfety, effective July 17. Mason has been with the Department of Public Safety for 20 years and in 2023 was appointed as a deputy commissioner overseeing emergency medical services and the state’s school safety program.

Anderson’s career began with the Utah Highway Patrol and spanned into multiple leadership roles within DPS.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams issued a statement on Thursday publicly congratulating Anderson.

“Commissioner Jess Anderson’s quiet strength, unwavering integrity and deep commitment have shaped the safety and well-being of Utah in meaningful and lasting ways. More than a public servant, he has been a steady hand in uncertain times, a trusted adviser and someone who truly cares about the people of this state,” Adams said. “On behalf of the Utah Senate, and with deep personal gratitude, we thank Commissioner Anderson for his tireless service, steady leadership and the positive difference he has made. We wish him and his family joy and well-deserved rest in this next chapter of their lives.”