Arturo Gamboa, 24, is taken away in handcuffs on a gurney and yells that he was shot during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday. A 39-year-old man died Saturday after being shot during the protest, police said.

The armed man arrested for investigation of murder during the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City is being released from the Salt Lake County Jail.

On Friday, 3rd District Judge James Blanch agreed with a defense motion to have Arturo Gamboa, 24, released from custody while he waits to see if any formal criminal charges will be filed against him. The order comes one day after the court agreed to extend his hold in the Salt Lake County Jail by three days.

The decision was made after the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the preliminary evidence in the case for the first time on Friday.

“And upon that review, the state has determined that it will be unable to make an informed decision as to whether charges against Mr. Gamboa will be filed or declined before his scheduled release date of (Monday),” according to the judge’s order. “The state is continuing its review of evidence as it becomes available while Mr. Gamboa is released with stipulated conditions agreed to through his attorney, Greg Skordas.”

Upon his release from jail, Gamboa will have to check in with Pretrial Services, provide an address where he will be staying and can be contacted, not possess any firearms and surrender his passport.

One week ago, as an estimated 10,000 people were marching on State Street, two men who police say described themselves as part of the “peacekeeping” group for the rally spotted Gamboa near 151 S. State. One of the men says he watched Gamboa move away from the main crowd to a secluded area behind a wall.

“The peacekeepers found this behavior to be suspicious and kept Arturo in view. One of the peacekeepers observed Arturo remove an AR-15 style rifle from a backpack he was carrying. He observed Arturo begin to manipulate the rifle, and they called out to him to drop the gun after drawing their own firearms. Arturo then lifted the rifle, and according to witnesses he began to run toward the large crowd gathered on State Street holding the rifle in a firing position,” a police booking affidavit states.

Police say Gamboa did not fire a shot during the confrontation with rally volunteers. But one of those two men who confronted him fired three rounds from his own handgun and hit and injured Gamboa, and also hit and killed an innocent bystander, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo.

Gamboa was arrested for investigation of murder.

“There is no substantial evidence to support Mr. Gamboa’s murder charge as Mr. Gamboa did not commit murder,” states Skordas’ motion to have his client released from custody. “As previously discussed, there is ample information already made public that did not show Mr. Gamboa pointing his rifle at anyone, but only showed other individuals firing guns at Mr. Gamboa. The guilty verdict, therefore, cannot be made beyond a reasonable doubt, and bail should not be denied to Mr. Gamboa.”

On the platform Givebutter.com, money is being raised for the Gamboa Legal Fund*. It was not immediately clear who the organizers of the money-raising effort are, but the group — prior to Friday’s announcement — was also calling for his release from jail.

“They are holding him regardless of the fact that his weapon was never fired, his gun barrel was never pointed anywhere but the ground, and the bullet that tragically caused the death of Ah Loo was fired from the gun held by hired ‘peacekeeper,’” the fundraiser states. “Open-carrying is a common practice for Arturo. He has done so at several protests in the past without conflict, and when asked to protest without any weapons, he has respected that request because at his core, all he cares about was being present to support the causes he believes in.

“There are multiple eyewitness and video accounts showing that he was not instigating, simply walking peacefully alongside the protest,” the fundraiser says. “Although bringing a weapon to a peaceful protest is a questionable decision, that decision was a completely legal choice and should not permanently change the course of his life.”

On Thursday, organizers of the national 50501 Movement announced it is "no longer affiliated" with the Utah 50501 Movement, which organized last weekend’s rally in Salt Lake City. It noted, “The presence of weapons and any action that endangers lives stands in direct opposition to the values we uphold. We feel deep anguish that harm unfolded in a space connected to our name and vision.”

In the defense motion to have Gamboa released, Skordas said, “Gamboa has no criminal record and is not a flight risk. He is 24 years old and resides with his parents. He has no means by which to flee the jurisdiction and has no reason to flee. He lawfully possessed the firearm. He was not intoxicated or under the influence. Gamboa’s firearm was unloaded. The ‘peacekeeper’ who shot and wounded Gamboa and killed the protester was not arrested or charged.”

Although the so-called “peacekeepers” were not arrested, police say their actions are being investigated and will be reviewed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges.

Friday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Police Department issued a brief statement and asked for anyone with video from the incident or information to contact them.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department urges anyone with information about this case, including video, to come forward. Digital evidence can be submitted directly through the SLCPD public evidence portal. If you need to speak with an officer, please call 801-799-3000. The Salt Lake City Police Department is actively investigating and coordinating with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. We recognize and appreciate the extensive work our detectives have dedicated to this case.”

The fundraiser describes Gamboa as a “gentle giant” who attended the protest “because he truly believes in the power of people to change the world. He is an active participant in the local political space and has been for many years.”

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.