PINE VALLEY, Washington County — Residents in the community of Pine Valley in Washington County have been told to evacuate Thursday night as a new wildfire blazes nearby.

The Forsyth Fire, estimated at about 500 acres by Friday morning, was discovered Thursday just before 5:30 p.m. burning about 1½ miles away from Pine Valley. The fire was first reported near Signal Peak southeast of Pine Valley, with smoke visible from St. George and state Route 18, Washington County Emergency Services said.

At 9:30 p.m., fire officials told residents to leave their homes after a new spot fire was located about 1/4 of a mile away from the Pine Valley community, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire was being driven by the wind, and crews were fighting the fire with “multiple ground resources” and aircraft, fire officials said.

There have been 326 wildfires this year so far, according to Utah Fire Info. Much of Utah is under critical fire danger through Saturday due to hot and windy conditions across the state, according to the National Weather Service.