This election cycle isn't as high profile as a presidential year, but still, voters will have many decisions to make on local leadership as dozens of mayoral and city council seats are up for grabs.

Numerous mayoral spots and city council posts, among others, are on the ballot this year across Utah. The filing period for most of the positions ended June 6, providing voters an initial glimpse at potential future leadership. Still, there’s plenty of time to get to know the hopefuls — primary voting, if necessary, culminates on Aug. 12 with general election voting ending on Nov. 4.

Four Salt Lake County cities will be using ranked-choice voting — Salt Lake City, Millcreek, South Salt Lake and Midvale — and the filing period for those locales goes from Aug. 12-19. The ranked-choice voting process eliminates the need for a primary, and the varied candidates under the alternative system go directly to the general election ballot.

Numerous posts on school board and special districts across Utah will also be on the ballot this cycle, among others, but here’s a look at some of the municipal races this year in selected Utah counties.

Salt Lake County

All of Salt Lake County’s cities and metro townships will hold elections for mayor or city council positions in 2025, though several are utilizing ranked choice voting, meaning there will be no primary elections and the filing period for candidates isn’t until August. Candidates for office in Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Midvale and South Salt Lake can file between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

All cities and townships, aside from Salt Lake City and West Jordan, will hold mayoral elections this year.

Alta: Mayor Roger Bourke is running for another four-year term and is facing a challenge from John Byrne, a current member of the City Council. Alta also has two City Council seats up for grabs, with three candidates vying for them.

Bluffdale: Mayor Natalie Hall faces a challenge from Connie Pavlakis, a former member of the city’s Planning Commission, in her race for another term. Five candidates are running for two seats on the City Council.

Brighton: With Mayor Danial Knopp not seeking reelection, Brighton will elect someone new to the post this November. Scotty John and Nathaniel Dunlap have filed to replace Knopp. Four candidates are running to fill two at-large positions on the City Council.

Copperton: Three seats are on the ballot in Copperton this year: mayor, at-large council seat D and at-large council seat C. Mayor Sean Clayton is running unopposed for reelection, as is seat D Councilwoman Linda McCalmon. No candidates have declared for the other seat.

Cottonwood Heights: Mayor Mike Weichers is running for reelection against Gay Lynn Bennion, a Democratic state representative. Five candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two seats on the City Council.

Draper: Mayor Troy Walker has a challenger, Braxten Rutherford, in his reelection bid. He initially had two challengers, but Manmohan Grewal withdrew his candidacy on Friday. The city has two four-year City Council seats up for grabs and one two-year seat. Three candidates are running for the four-year seats while four are vying for the two-year term.

Emigration Canyon: Mayor Joe Smolka is not running for reelection, and Councilman David Brems is the only candidate seeking to replace him. The metro township has one City Council seat on the ballot, with four candidates.

Herriman: Ty Brady is challenging Mayor Lorin Palmer, who is seeking another four-year term. Six candidates are running for three seats on the City Council.

Holladay: Mayor Robert Dahle is not running for another term, and three candidates have filed to replace him: Daren Watts, Zac Wilson and Councilman Paul Fotheringham. The city has two City Council seats on the ballot with four candidates running to fill them.

Kearns: Mayor Kelly Bush is not seeking reelection. The open seat drew four contenders: Deputy Mayor Tina Marie Snow, Christopher James Geertsen, Michael Jesse Xon Valdez and Cache Dexter. Five candidates are running for two seats on the City Council.

Magna: Four candidates have filed to replace Mayor Eric Barney, who is not running for reelection: Maxwell Thomas White, Michael Ronald Romero, Alexander Adriano and Councilman Mickey Sudbury. Barney is running to retain his District 2 City Council seat, facing two challengers. Trish Hull is also defending her District 4 City Council seat against a pair of challengers.

Murray: Mayor Brett Hales faces a crowded field of three challengers as he seeks reelection. Joe Christensen, John Jeffrey Evans and Bruce Turner are all trying to unseat him. A total of 10 candidates are running for three seats on the City Council.

Riverton: Mayor Trent Staggs is not running for reelection, prompting a flurry of candidate declarations from sitting members of the City Council. Councilwoman Tawnee McCay, Councilwoman Tish Buroker and John Scott. Councilman Troy McDougal initially filed tor run for mayor but withdrew his candidacy on Friday. Five candidates are running for a pair of seats on the City Council.

Sandy: Mayor Monica Zoltanski is running for another term and faces a crowded race with five challengers: McCall Williams, Councilwoman Alison Stroud, Councilwoman Cyndi Sharkey, Justin Hilgendorff and Rodger Downward. Twelve candidates are running for three seats on the City Council.

South Jordan: In South Jordan, Mayor Dawn Ramsey faces a challenge from Noah Berrett as she seeks another term. Four candidates are running for a pair of City Council seats.

Taylorsville: Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson is running unopposed to reclaim her seat. There are four candidates running for two seats on the City Council.

West Jordan: Twelve candidates have filed for three seats on the West Jordan City Council.

West Valley City: Mayor Karen Lang is running for reelection against June Freeman Hesleph in West Valley City. Eleven candidates are vying for three City Council seats.

White City: Mayor Paulina Flint is facing off against Allan Perry in her reelection bid. Four candidates are running for a pair of City Council positions.

Utah County

As the second most populous county in the state, Utah County voters have big impact in their elections. While all elections will affect its residents, three mayoral races to take note of are occurring in cities adjacent to each other: Vineyard, Orem and Provo.

Vineyard: Mayor Julie Fullmer has been mayor for the last eight years in Vineyard but is not running for reelection. Councilwoman Mardi Sifuentes will face off against Holdaway-backed landscapist Zack Stratton. Nine people are in the running for Vineyard’s three open City Council seats.

Orem: Mayor David Young is running for reelection against Community Action Services and Food Bank CEO Karen McCandless who previously served on the City Council. Current Orem City Council members LaNae Millett and David Spencer will face off against eight other residents running to fill the three open council positions. A primary will be held for the City Council race.

Provo: Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has served as mayor in the city of Provo since 2018. Attempting a third term, she is facing off against former Utah Rep. Marsha Judkins, entrepreneur Eric Mutch and writer Thatcher Alain Longman. Meanwhile, Provo’s District 2 council seat and citywide seat have three candidates each; District 5 has four hopefuls.

Alpine: Incumbent Carla Merrill is running uncontested for Alpine mayor. Two City Council seats are available with seven candidates having filed. A primary will be held for the council race.

American Fork: Brad Frost, the city’s mayor since 2018, will face off against candidate George Brown to retain his seat. Current City Council members Staci Carroll and Ryan Hunter are seeking second terms against two new candidates running for the two available council seats.

Cedar Fort: Mayor Wyatt Cook is running uncontested, as is Councilman Alexander Carter for Town Council Seat A. Town Council Seat B incumbent Eric Boud is running against two new candidates who hope to usurp him.

Cedar Hills: Mayor Denise Andersen and Councilwomen Laura Ellison and Erika Price are all running unchallenged to secure their seats for an additional term.

Eagle Mountain: Incumbent Tom Westmoreland will face competition from four candidates vying for his spot, three of whom are currently on the City Council — Donna Rivera Burnham, Melissa Clark and Jared R. Gray — and newcomer Duncan J. Searcy. Six hopefuls have declared their candidacy for the two open City Council seats. A primary will be held for both the mayoral and council races.

Elk Ridge: Teri Lee Shelley is hoping to beat incumbent Mayor Robert Haddock in this year’s election. Meanwhile, current council members Tanya Willis and Jared Peterson are running uncontested to secure their seats.

Fairfield: RL Panek and Richard Cameron are running unopposed for City Council seats C and D, respectively; both are positions they currently hold.

Genola: Mayor Neil Brown is seeking to secure his position against challenger Chris D. Greenwood. Four candidates have declared intent to run for the two available four-year City Council seats — two of whom are incumbents — and two other candidates are running for the sole two-year City Council seat position.

Goshen: The mayoral candidates are incumbent Mayor Steven R. Staheli and David Peter Okelberry. Councilwoman Alisha Danielle Williams, incumbent, and Charles Duckett Pipkin are vying for the two Town Council seats up for grabs.

Highland: Mayor Kurt Ostler is not running for reelection, and Councilwoman Brittney P. Bills is running uncontested for the mayor’s seat. A primary will be held for the City Council race as seven candidates have filed for the two open seats; two of the council candidates are seeking reelection.

Lehi: Mayor Mark Johnson will not be running for a third term. Councilmembers Paige Albrecht and Chris Condie, along with newcomers Paul Binns and Charlie Tautuaa, will face off for the open position. A whopping 10 people are running for the two open City Council seats in Lehi.

Lindon: Mayor Carolyn Lundberg is unchallenged in seeking another term. Councilmen Van Broderick and Jake Hoyt are both running for additional terms against newcomer Desiree Green for the two open seats.

Mapleton: Having served since 2018, Mayor Dallas Hakes is running against four new hopefuls: Councilman Therin Garrett, Scott Liggett, Claudia Paradis and Brett Sandall. Councilman Kasey Beck and six other hopefuls are vying for two open council seats.

Payson: Mayor Bill Wright is running unopposed for reelection. Six hopefuls are aiming to fill the two City Council seats, including incumbent Brett Christensen.

Pleasant Grove: Councilman Eric Jensen and Councilwoman Cyd LeMone will face off to replace Mayor Guy Fugal, who is not running for reelection. Four hopefuls are aiming to fill the two City Council seats, including incumbents Dianna Andersen and Todd Williams.

Salem: Devin Johnson, Councilwoman Cristy Simons and Matthew Durkovich are running for mayor in Salem, which is an open position. This race will have a primary election. Three candidates are running for the two open City Council seats.

Santaquin: Mayor Dan Olson and Councilmen Arthur Adcock and Jeff Siddoway are running unopposed for another term in their respective positions.

Saratoga Springs: Councilman Chris Carn is running unopposed to fill Mayor Jim Miller’s seat, who is not seeking reelection. Eight hopefuls, including a current city councilman, are running for the two open City Council seats.

Spanish Fork: Incumbent Mike Mendenhall is running against newcomers Scott Neilson and Richard Dougan for mayor. Five residents will face off for the two city council seats.

Spring Lake: Wade Menlove is running unopposed to be the first mayor of Spring Lake, a newly incorporated town located between Payson and Santaquin. Seven hopefuls are running for the two four-year City Council positions, and another seven are running for the two two-year City Council spots.

Springville: Ray Grover is running to replace incumbent Mayor Matt Packard in Springville. Three hopefuls are running for two City Council seats, with one candidate being a current city councilman.

Woodland Hills: Roger Fuller and Councilman Ben Hillyard are facing off in Woodland Hills’ mayoral race. Three candidates have put their hats in the ring for two City Council seats, one of whom is seeking a second term.

Davis County

It may be the smallest county in terms of land area, but Davis County ranks third in the state in terms of population. The 2020 U.S. Census estimated 362,000 residents live in Davis County in 15 different communities.

Bountiful: There is one candidate running for mayor in Bountiful, Kate Bradshaw, a current member of the City Council. Four residents are competing for two City Council seats.

Centerville: Mayor Clark Wilkinson is running for reelection uncontested. Four candidates are competing for two City Council seats.

Clearfield: Wallace Gedeon Clermont is challenging incumbent Mayor Mark Shepherd for his office in Clearfield. Five residents are competing for two City Council seats.

Clinton: Two candidates are running for mayor of Clinton: incumbent Brandon Stanger and Councilwoman Marie Dougherty. Eight people are vying for two City Council seats.

Farmington: The county seat also has two people running for mayor: incumbent Brett Anderson and challenger Jorge Quiñones. Three residents are running for two City Council seats. Councilman Alex B. Leeman filed to run for reelection but has since withdrawn from the race, according to the Davis County Clerk’s Office.

Fruit Heights: Two people are running to replace Mayor John Pohlman, who is not seeking reelection. The mayoral candidates are Councilwoman Eileen Moss and Jeanne Groberg. Three people are candidates for two City Council seats.

Kaysville: Mayor Tamara Tran is running for reelection against Councilman Tim Allen Hodges. Five people are vying for two spots on the City Council.

Layton: Amy Midori Jones and Trevor Lee Foust are the two candidates running to unseat Mayor Joy Petro. The county’s largest city also has eight candidates for two spots on the City Council.

North Salt Lake: Mayor Brian Horrocks is seeking reelection against challenger Barry Bryson. There are five candidates for two City Council seats.

South Weber: Mayor Rod Westbroek is unchallenged in seeking reelection in South Weber. Incumbents for the city’s two council seats up for election this year are also running unopposed to retain their seats.

Sunset: Sam Bartling is challenging Mayor Scott S. Wigill for his office in Sunset. Six candidates are competing for two spots on the City Council.

Syracuse: Mayor Dave Maughan is facing a challenge from Councilman Brett Cragun in this year’s election. Five residents are running for two open spots on the City Council.

West Bountiful: Councilman Dell Butterfield and incumbent Kenneth Romney are candidates for mayor of West Bountiful. Five city residents are running for two open seats on the City Council.

West Point: Councilwoman Annette Judd and David Marvin Drake are challenging West Point Mayor Brian Vincent for his office. Five candidates are seeking two spots on the City Council, with a sixth challenger having withdrawn her candidacy, according to West Point’s elections website.

Woods Cross: Mayor Ryan Westergard is running unopposed to retain his seat in city government. Two City Council members are among a field of five candidates for three seats on the council.

Weber County

Voters in Weber County’s 15 existing cities will elect new leaders this year, while residents in a city in the Ogden Valley, which is set to come into being next January, will select a mayor and five council members for the first time. Notably, voters will be picking mayors in 14 of the locales, including the Ogden Valley city. With incumbents bowing out in Roy, North Ogden, Pleasant View, Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and Uintah, new leaders will be tabbed in at least those six locales.

Ogden and Hooper are the only Weber County cities not having mayoral elections this cycle.

Farr West: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, and incumbent Ken Phippen faces a challenge from David Bolos. Four candidates are running for two at-large City Council seats.

Harrisville: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, and incumbent Michelle Tait faces a challenge from Roger Shuman. Six hopefuls are running for two at-large City Council seats.

Hooper: Three City Council posts are up for grabs, for the seats serving Districts 1, 2 and 3.

Huntsville: Richard Sorensen, the incumbent mayor, is the sole candidate for the post this cycle. Three candidates are running for two seats on the Town Council.

Marriott-Slaterville: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, but incumbent Scott Van Leeuwen isn’t running again. The four mayoral hopefuls are Dennis Illum, a member of the City Council, and Chelsie Stanger, Les Syme and Mark Hodson. The races for the East and West seats on the Town Council each have one candidate.

North Ogden: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, but incumbent Neal Berube isn’t running again. The three hopefuls are Ryan Barker, a member of the City Council; Phil Swanson, a former City Council member; and Mona Wald. Five hopefuls are running for the two open at-large City Council seats.

Ogden: Voters in Ogden will be selecting four City Council members for Districts 1 and 3, and for the at-large Seat A and Seat B posts. Each of the four posts has at least two candidates.

Ogden Valley: Four hopefuls are running for mayor of the new city taking shape in the Ogden Valley. A total of 33 candidates are running for five City Council seats.

Plain City: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, but incumbent Jon Beesley isn’t running again. The candidates are Phil Meyer, Shawna Faulkner and Kade Parks. Five candidates are running for two at-large City Council spots.

Pleasant View: The mayor’s post is on the ballot, and incumbent Leonard Call isn’t running again. The hopefuls are Steven Gibson and Sara Urry, members of the City Council. Five candidates are running for two at-large City Council positions.

Riverdale: Mayor Braden Mitchell is seeking reelection, unopposed. Five hopefuls are running for two at-large City Council seats with four-year terms. One hopeful is running for a City Council seat with a two-year term.

Roy: The mayor’s post is up for grabs, but incumbent Bob Dandoy isn’t running again. The mayoral hopefuls are Ann Jackson, a member of the City Council, and Mike VanAlfen. Three at-large City Council seats are also on the ballot: two for four-year terms, which have drawn seven candidates; and one for a two-year term, which has drawn six hopefuls.

South Ogden: Mayor Russell Porter is seeking reelection, unchallenged this cycle. Three candidates are vying for two at-large City Council posts.

Uintah: The mayor’s seat is on the ballot, but incumbent Gordon Cutler isn’t running again. Kristi Bell, a member of the City Council, is the sole mayoral hopeful. Three candidates are running for two at-large City Council seats.

Washington Terrace: Mayor Mark Allen is seeking reelection, unopposed. Two candidates have filed for two at-large City Council seats on the ballot.

West Haven: The mayor’s post is on the ballot, and Mayor Rob Vanderwood is running again, challenged by Daniel Slaughter. Four candidates have filed for two at-large City Council seats.

Washington County

Apple Valley: Incumbent Mayor Mike Farar is running reelection against challenger Walter Earl Josey. Four candidates are running for two four-year Town Council seats, while three other candidates are vying for two, two-year seats.

Enterprise: The mayoral spot will see incumbent Brandon Humphries running against Mindee Davidson. The race for two City Council positions is crowded, with seven set to appear on the ballot.

Hurricane: Incumbent Mayor Nanette Billings looks to retain her position with Rick Crow, Gary Sanders and City Councilman Clark Fawcett running against her. Seven people are running for two City Council seats.

Ivins: In the county’s fastest growing town by percentage, Kevin Smith is running for mayor unchallenged with Mayor Chris Hart — who first ran for the position over 15 years ago — not seeking reelection. Seven candidates are up for two City Council seats.

La Verkin: Incumbent Mayor Kelly Wilson is running for reelection, unchallenged. Seven candidates are running for two City Council positions.

Leeds: With incumbent Bill Hoster not running for mayor again, the spot is up for grabs, and Wayne Peterson and Alan Roberts are seeking to be elected. Seven candidates are running for a four-year City Council term, with four more running for a two-year term.

Santa Clara: Incumbent Rick Rosenberg, who has served as the city’s mayor since 2007, is not running for reelection. City Council members Jarett Waite and Ben Shakespeare will look to become the town’s first new mayor in 17 years. Meanwhile, three candidates are running for two City Council seats.

Springdale: Incumbent Barbara Bruno is again running for mayor, challenged by Pat Campbell, a city councilmember, and Jeff McKee. Six people are running for two City Council positions.

St. George: Incumbent Michelle Randall — the first female mayor in St. George’s history — is running for reelection against Brannon Razo, Aros Mackey and Councilman Jimmie Hughes. The City Council race sees seven candidates vying for two seats.

Toquerville: Incumbent Justin Sip will look to retain his mayoral seat against Dan Catlin. Four candidates are running for two four-year City Council seats while two others are running for one two-year seat.

Virgin: Jean Krause is seeking her second term as Virgin’s mayor, running against Matthew Spendlove. Three candidates are vying for two four-year seats on Town Council and another is running unopposed “to fill a mid-term vacancy,” according to the town’s website.

Washington: Incumbent Mayor Kress Staheli is running for reelection unchallenged, while three candidates will chase two City Council seats.

Tooele County

Tooele will hold a mayoral election this year, as will other cities and towns in the county. In terms of town mayors, Rush Valley, Stockton and Vernon all have mayors running unopposed for reelection. Town Council seats will be chosen in a general election; Stockton and Vernon each have two candidates, and Rush Valley has three.

Erda: Erda is the only city in Tooele County without a mayoral election this cycle. It does have City Council elections, with voters choosing one of two candidates for the District 2 seat in the general election. There are three candidates for the District 4 seat, which will require a primary election.

Grantsville: No incumbents will be on the ballot for Grantsville mayor this time around. Voters will choose from four candidates to lead their city: Councilwomen Heidi B. Hammond and Jolene Jenkins, and candidates Brad Orgill and Todd Stewart. A primary election will be held. Ten candidates have filed to run for City Council.

Tooele: Residents will elect a new mayor this election cycle as incumbent Debbie Winn is not on the ballot. Councilwoman Maresa Manzione, Karen Betancor, Primus S. Butler and Brad Pratt are the mayoral candidates. Five candidates are running for City Council seats.

Wendover: The city has only one candidate for mayor: Councilman Adam Cruz Palafox. Two candidates will run for City Council.

Iron County

Cedar City: Voters in Iron County’s largest city will choose a new mayor, with incumbent Garth Green not running again. Emily Rhodes, Steve Nelson, Rebecca Faith Munn and Paul Schmidt are the mayoral candidates. Meanwhile, six candidates are running for two City Council positions.

Enoch: Councilwoman Katherine Ross, Noel Wells and Jim Rushton are running for mayor, with incumbent Geoffrey Chestnut not seeking reelection. There are two candidates for a City Council seat.

Parowan: Mayor Mollie Halterman is seeking reelection, unopposed. Four candidates are running for two seats on the City Council.

Wasatch County

Charleston: Candidates for mayor include Brenda Christensen, Jan Wilson and Shawn Taylor. There are six candidates running for a seat on the Town Council.

Daniel: Mayor Scott Kohler is running for another term. Town Councilman Eric Bennet is running unopposed for a two-year council term, while Councilman Jon Blotter will face off with two newcomers for the two available four-year council seats.

Heber City: Mayor Heidi France will face off with Councilman Scott Phillips and resident Mike Hewlett for mayor. Councilwoman Yvonne Barney and eight other residents have thrown their hat in the ring for the two City Council seats.

Hideout: Mayoral candidates include Councilwoman Chris Baier and Ralph Severini, who was named the interim mayor in May after the former leader resigned due to health reasons. Five hopefuls are aiming to fill the two open council seats.

Independence and Interlaken: The mayor and two council seats are up for grabs in both of these small towns.

Midway: Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson is not running for reelection. Councilman Craig Simons will face off with candidates Richard Stocking and Miller Thomas Wright for the mayor position. Six residents have declared candidacy for the two open City Council seats.

Wallsburg: Three people are in the running for two four-year council seats while Councilman Rohn Hortin is running for the sole two-year council seat.

Summit County

Coalville: Councilwoman Lynn Wood will face three challengers for the open mayoral seat: Rory Thomas Swensen, Tyler J. Rowser and Walter William Brock. Six residents are vying for the two council seats.

Francis: Byron Lansing Ames is challenging incumbent Jeremie Forman for the mayor seat. Six residents are running for the two available City Council seats, including two incumbents.

Henefer: Dawn M. Langston and James Alfre Rees will face off with incumbent Kay H. Richins for the mayor position. Two candidates are in the running for the two four-year council spot, and one candidate is vying for the sole two-year council position.

Kamas: Matt McCormick is running unopposed for another mayoral term. Four candidates are in the running for two council member seats, with one incumbent in the race.

Oakley: Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme will face challenger Councilman Steven Wilmoth in this year’s election. Three candidates have placed their hats in the ring for two City Council seats.

Park City: Jack Rubin and Councilman Ryan Dickey are running to replace Nann Worel for mayor. Eight residents are in the running for two open City Council seats, two of which are incumbents.