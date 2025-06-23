Photo gallery: World Refugee Day in Millcreek

“This celebration is an excellent opportunity to forge connections within Utah’s community,” said Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office. “World Refugee Day is a time to celebrate our diverse backgrounds and cultures, and also find common ground and connection.”
The festivities ran from 4 to 11 p.m. with food, music and family and kids activities, sports tournaments, and a global market with refugee-created products, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. There was also a free health fair and a petting zoo featuring refugee-raised goats. At dusk, the movie “Moana 2” played for families to enjoy.
A variety of refugee-run food businesses and food trucks shared their global cuisine.
World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with VentureOut, the City of Millcreek, refugee, community and business organizations. Read more information at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices