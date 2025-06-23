Photo gallery: World Refugee Day in Millcreek

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Utah is home to around 65,000 refugees. On Friday, members of that community came together to celebrate at Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek.

“This celebration is an excellent opportunity to forge connections within Utah’s community,” said Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office. “World Refugee Day is a time to celebrate our diverse backgrounds and cultures, and also find common ground and connection.”

The festivities ran from 4 to 11 p.m. with food, music and family and kids activities, sports tournaments, and a global market with refugee-created products, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. There was also a free health fair and a petting zoo featuring refugee-raised goats. At dusk, the movie “Moana 2” played for families to enjoy.

A variety of refugee-run food businesses and food trucks shared their global cuisine.

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with VentureOut, the City of Millcreek, refugee, community and business organizations. Read more information at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices

Children play at the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Afghan community members dance at the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A henna artist draws on a customer at the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A henna artist laughs with her customer at the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People attend the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Safa Azene, originally from South Sudan, wears bunny ears and makes her friends laugh at the 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News