Vials for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic. Two more adults in Utah have been diagnosed with the measles, health officials announced Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Two more adults in Utah have been diagnosed with the measles, bringing the total cases to three, state health officials announced Tuesday.

One of the new cases is a Utah County resident and the other is from the southwest health district, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week’s diagnosis was the first case of measles to originate in Utah in at least two years, the department said. That person was also an adult in Utah County.

All three individuals are unvaccinated, and they are not connected to one another, health officials said.

“Public health investigations are ongoing to identify any locations where possible exposures may have occurred,” the news release stated.

Health officials said during the first person’s “infectious period but prior to diagnosis,” the person visited “several” public places. This included the Timpanogos Regional Emergency Room on June 14 between 2:14 p.m. and 7:02 p.m., and the Parkway Health Center in Orem on June 13, though no specific time was given.

Dr. Leisha Nolen, Utah’s state epidemiologist, said the individual visited health care providers due to symptoms of the measles and was advised to stay home to quarantine, which they reportedly did following their diagnosis.

“People who were at these sites at the same time, or two hours after this person, could have been exposed to measles,” the department said.

Health officials urged those who may have crossed paths with the infected Utah County resident, especially those who are unvaccinated, to watch for symptoms.

“We do have to suspect there are additional measles cases in Utah,” Nolen said, noting the affected individual had not traveled outside of the state, pointing to the disease originating from Utah.

Early stages of measles symptoms — high fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes — usually appear seven to 14 days after exposure. A rash typically appears after four days of fever.

Anyone who has been exposed to measles or is showing symptoms should call a health care provider first before visiting a clinic to prevent spreading the disease to others, the department said.

“A large majority of Utahns (more than 90%) have been vaccinated against measles and are highly protected against infection,” the health department said. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people who have weakened immune systems.”