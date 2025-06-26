As the temperature starts to rise for summer, many people are looking forward to outdoor activities as a way to beat the heat. Two new and improved locations are available for everyone to enjoy the Provo River and Utah Lake this summer.

Provo’s 60th park, the Delta Gateway Park, located at 311 N. Lakeshore Drive, celebrated its grand opening Wednesday. The 3.4-acre neighborhood park and trailhead provide access to the newly restored Provo River Delta recreation area.

The restoration of the 260-acre delta took more than four years and $53 million to complete. Crews reconstructed the river delta and rebuilt the habitat to aid the June sucker population, a fish found only in Utah Lake.

“This is a gateway to one of Utah’s most important ecological restoration projects, where families can enjoy the playground and picnic areas while also learning about the critical wetland habitat that’s being restored right in our backyard,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said.

She said it isn’t just another park; it’s a place “where life happens,” kids can explore and everyone can connect with nature.

“This park reflects Provo’s long-standing commitment to quality of life, environmental stewardship and community connections. We’re not just preserving land — we are passing on a legacy of conservation, wellness and outdoor joy to future generations,” the mayor said.

The new park has an adventure playground, shade sails, picnic areas, an outdoor classroom area, direct access to the Provo River and educational signs on the delta restoration. It also has trails that connect to the Provo River Trail, Utah Lake trails, the Lakeview Parkway Trail, the River Natural Areas Park and the new Provo River Delta trails.

Provo hosted a grand opening for the Delta Gateway Park on Wednesday, which connects people to the Provo River and the trail network near Utah Lake. | Provo city

“The park is strategically positioned to serve as both a neighborhood amenity and a trailhead for exploring the expanded trail network,” the city said in a statement. “Visitors can access existing trails leading to Utah Lake as well as new trails throughout the restored delta area.”

The new park was funded through a collaboration between the city’s parks and recreation department, the Federal June Sucker Recovery Program, the Provo River Delta Restoration project, grants from the state Division of Outdoor Recreation and revenue from Provo’s recreation, arts and parks local sales tax.

“The new Delta Gateway Park is an example of what’s possible when vision, collaboration and hard work come together,” said Doug Robins, director of Provo Parks and Recreation. “This new park is the result of strong partnerships that drive meaningful community projects and will stand as a lasting investment in the health, wellness and quality of life of our community.”

Recreating on a clean Utah Lake

Many people think of Utah Lake as an unappealing or unclean body of water, but the Utah Lake Authority is hoping to change that negative perception through a year-long Utah Lake is My Lake campaign. The program raises awareness to improve public opinion and dispel myths about the state’s largest freshwater lake.

Harmful algae may be a health concern at certain times of the year, but Utah Lake has seen a 50% decrease in algal blooms since 2016, according to the Utah Lake Authority.

The lake is nutrient-rich and shallow in certain areas, providing ideal conditions for algal blooms to grow; however, these blooms are not always harmful. When harmful algae blooms do occur, Utah Lake Recreational Monitoring issues an advisory so lake patrons can avoid illness.

To aid in cleaning the lake, Provo opened a new wastewater treatment plant last week that removes phosphorus and nitrogen — the two chemicals that contribute to algal blooms in the lake — while treating the water before releasing it back into the lake.

Boaters float along Utah Lake by the Lindon Marina in Lindon on Aug. 22, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The majority of people access Utah Lake through Provo Bay, but a second boat harbor on the northeast shore is hoping to entice water lovers this year.

The American Fork Boat Harbor, 100 W. Main Street, is hosting a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting on Monday, June 30, at 10 a.m. The $3.9 million improvement project was funded by grants from the county, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Utah Lake Authority and the city’s parks, arts and recreation tax funds.

The city upgraded the harbor with a new asphalt parking lot, restrooms, a welcome booth, shoreline cleanup, improved fishing access, a playground and a 12-foot-wide trail. The beach front has new sand, cement corn hole, seating and shade structures.

“These upgrades have been years in the making,” said American Fork Mayor Brad Frost. “We’re excited to share them.”

Parking a vehicle in the facility will cost $5, and boat launch access will be available for $10. Annual passes for residents will cost $75, and $125 for nonresidents. It is free to walk or bike into the area to enjoy the outdoor amenities, the city said.