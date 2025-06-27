A page in the Deseret News on Feb. 27, 1964, as Utah leaders helped launch the USS Ogden in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On June 28, 1964, a U.S. Navy ship bearing the name of Ogden was launched in Brooklyn New York, with a bit of fanfare. And following the USS Ogden’s exploits through the years is a rewarding look at the past.

During its history, the U.S. Navy has named at least 33 ships for Utah, its cities, counties, geographic locations or exemplary citizens.

According to Deseret News accounts, these include: the USS Bryce Canyon, USS Bennion, USS Kane County, USS Provo Victory and two each of the USS Ogden and USS Salt Lake City.

The USS Utah was among the ships bombed at Pearl Harbor.

More than 60 years ago, the USS Ogden — an amphibious transport dock — was the fifth ship of its class and the second ship of the U.S. Navy’s fleet to bear the name “Ogden,” which was given in honor of the Utah city as well as the Canadian fur trapper the city was named for: Peter Skene Ogden.

According to accounts, Janice Shupe Burton, the wife of then-U.S. Rep. Laurence J. Burton, was asked to christen the ship.

The USS Ogden was commissioned June 19, 1965, with Capt. Floyd M. Symon taking command of the vessel, according to the Navy.

The ship served from Vietnam to Operation Desert Storm and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom (in the 1990s and 2000s, respectively).

The ship was also part of the oil spill task force created to address the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989.

The Ogden was finally decommissioned from the U.S. Navy in February 2007. A few years later, it was sunk. On purpose.

On July 10, 2014, the Ogden was used as a missile target during the biennial Exercise RIMPAC. It was sunk in the Pacific Ocean by vessels from the South Korean Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy as part of the exercises.

More details about the USS Ogden can be found here.

