Photo gallery: STEM students address needs in their community

Local middle schoolers from across the area have been participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program, a free, STEM-focused day camp hosted by Verizon in partnership with Salt Lake City Community College.

The three-week camp invited middle school students from Verizon Innovative Learning schools — Title I schools that Verizon provides with free internet access and personal devices — to participate along with other nearby schools.

Students closed out the camp with a Shark-tank style pitching competition and prototype presentation during the camp showcase on Thursday. They shared how their STEM-focused technology can address a specific need in the community.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the energy and emotion of Thursday’s finale.

Fredric Tensingh and Anichka Fredric explore a virtual reality scene at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Tre May moves his Lizard Prosthetics project at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Olivia Petersen wires circuits to use with the MakeCode computer program at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Nikhil Bodapothula holds a Sphero RVR+ robot while presenting his team’s project at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A Sphero RVR+ robot is pictured at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A Sphero RVR+ robot is pictured at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kanishka Ram Kumar applauds another group presenting their project at the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Vibha Manavi and Eesha Balaji move their project, the Eco-Nest, after presenting it with two other teammates during the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ariyan Sadeghpour uses virtual reality goggles during the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Danvanth Jeyabakar holds a micro:bit at Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News