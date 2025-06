A new wildfire has likely destroyed a home in Duchesne County on Friday evening, firefighters said. A new wildfire has likely destroyed a home in Duchesne County on Friday evening, firefighters said.

A new wildfire destroyed a home in Duchesne County on Friday evening, firefighters said.

The blaze, dubbed the Hanna Fire, was burning 1½ acre near Hanna and believed to be human-caused. As of 9 p.m., fire officials said it was contained to the one home.

A photo of the fire showed the home in flames near a wooded area.

Additional information was not immediately available.