A participant in the Tooele Bit N Spur Special Needs Rodeo rides an adaptive mechanical bull. The Special Needs Rodeo is planned for Saturday, June 28, and is free for all.

Pam Ylincheta loves a rodeo: The riding. The competition. The spectators. The fun.

She participated in many when she was younger, and in her opinion, the rodeo is an all-American sport.

And in an all-American sport, all Americans should be able to participate, including young people with special needs.

“As a parent, I know what it’s like to see your child do something they’ve never done before and enjoy themselves,” said the Sandy resident. “Every child should have that time. That’s why I got involved with the rodeo in Tooele for children with special needs. I thought it would be great to share something I love.”

Saturday afternoon, Ylincheta and other Tooele, Salt Lake and Davis county residents will serve as volunteers at the fourth Tooele Bit N Spur Special Needs Rodeo at the Deseret Peak Complex Indoor Arena in Grantsville. They will welcome participants from all over Utah. In the past, participants have also come from Colorado, California, Nevada and more.

Tooele Bit N Spur Special Needs Rodeo If you're interested in attending the special needs rodeo, see the details below: Date/Time: Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location: Deseret Peak Complex Indoor Arena, 2930 West on state Route 112 in Grantsville

Deseret Peak Complex Indoor Arena, 2930 West on state Route 112 in Grantsville Cost: Free for all

Participants, who must identify as having special needs to compete for prizes, will move from adaptive station to adaptive station, completing activities safely.

There will be an adaptive mechanical bull that moves more slowly and is less jerky than the traditional version. Participants will also join in roping faux cows, wild cow milking where they can act as if milking a cow, horse rides and line dancing. Each participant will also receive a buckle representing their time at the rodeo.

The special needs rodeo was brought to Tooele County by Marisa and Chad Woolsey, outdoor and rodeo enthusiasts. They travel throughout the West checking out different rodeos for fun and to see if there are enjoyable things to bring back to Tooele County.

A visit to a Wyoming rodeo opened the Woolseys’ eyes to the importance of an event for young people with special needs. When they returned to Tooele, they met with others at the Tooele Bit N Spur Riding Club and discussed whether they could organize a safe, free, adaptive rodeo in the county. The others agreed, and the event was born.

If numbers are any indication, the rodeo is not going anywhere anytime soon. In its first year, in 2022, 60 participants moved through stations with laughter and smiles seen throughout the arena. Last year, in its third year, the event drew more than 120 participants and, equally as important, roughly 250 spectators.

“We really want to make sure that this is a rodeo where those with special needs get to be celebrated,” said Marisa Woolsey. “I think word of mouth has spread the news about our rodeo, and people are supporting it, more and more.”

There are also plenty of happy tears throughout the rodeo, although not necessarily by the participants. Volunteers have said crying has become a part of the rodeo experience for them because of the joy and excitement on the participants’ faces.

The receiving of the buckle at the end of the event has called for responses such as, “I”m a champion!" “I can choose whatever I want?!” and excitement to learn some have earned the position of rodeo king, queen, prince and princess.

Expectations for this year’s special needs rodeo are high, but not solely in terms of winners and participant numbers. Local businesses have grown supportive of the event and are willing to serve as sponsors. There is a general excitement for the rodeo among more than those with special needs. Volunteers are willing to do whatever needs to be done.

It seems more and more people want to be a part of this all-American event.

“I can’t imagine not being a part of this rodeo,” Woolsey said. “When you see something good, you want it to go on forever. We have an amazing community in Tooele County that supports us. ... They can see this is doing good.”