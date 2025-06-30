Photo gallery: X-Games ‘skates, scooters and BMXs’ into Salt Lake City

The Woodward Experience at X Games Salt Lake City made its debut at the Utah State Fairpark during the three days of competition that wrapped up Sunday.

X Games is turning 30 this year, but it’s the first time the summer events have come to Utah.

The competition showcased a custom skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.

Also, pro coaches conducted introductory clinics like “Intro to Skate, Scooter and BMX” in a welcoming environment for first-time riders. Kids of all ages enjoyed giving the events a try.

Several top competitors also signed autographs and spent time with the young fans.

Then the elite competitors got serious, performing their skills at a high level for big crowds.

“You’ve treated us like the Super Bowl coming to town, from the mayor’s office to the police and the fire department,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom told KSL-TV.

Deseret News photojournalists Scott G Winterton and Tess Crowley captured the action over the weekend.

Colby Raha celebrates with his baby after winning the Moto X QuarterPipe High Air at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Daniel Sandoval reacts after competing in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kevin Peraza falls while competing in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Daniel Sandoval competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Fans watch the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kevin Peraza competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Bryce Tryon competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A BMX rider flies between jumps during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ryan Williams of Sunshine Coast, Australia, gathers fans for a photo after competing in the BMX dirt portion of the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Moto X rider flies through the air as competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans watch and take videos and photos of Moto X competitors during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Christian Stokely shoots video during the Moto X competition at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Moto X rider’s shadow moves across a jump as competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ryan Williams of Sunshine Coast, Australia, reacts after completing a run in the BMX dirt portion of the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Chloe Covell of Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia, acknowledges the crowd after winning the Monster Energy women’s skateboard street competition at the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Arisa Trew of Palm Beach, Gold Coast, Australia, spins in the air as she competes in the skateboard vertical competition during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bryce Wettstein, center, emotional after being awarded third place, holds hands with Cocona Hiraki, left, after they competed in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. Wettstein received third place in the competition, and Hiraki received second. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Competitors prepare to compete in the BMX Street competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Heili Sirviö competes in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. Sirviö won first place in the competition. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Roxie Miller, 15, left, cheers for Arisa Trew in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Chad Kerley competes in the BMX Street competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News