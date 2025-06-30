Photo gallery: X-Games ‘skates, scooters and BMXs’ into Salt Lake City

The Woodward Experience at X Games Salt Lake City made its debut at the Utah State Fairpark during the three days of competition that wrapped up Sunday.
X Games is turning 30 this year, but it’s the first time the summer events have come to Utah.
The competition showcased a custom skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.
Also, pro coaches conducted introductory clinics like “Intro to Skate, Scooter and BMX” in a welcoming environment for first-time riders. Kids of all ages enjoyed giving the events a try.
Several top competitors also signed autographs and spent time with the young fans.
Then the elite competitors got serious, performing their skills at a high level for big crowds.
“You’ve treated us like the Super Bowl coming to town, from the mayor’s office to the police and the fire department,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom told KSL-TV.
Deseret News photojournalists Scott G Winterton and Tess Crowley captured the action over the weekend.