Photo gallery: X-Games ‘skates, scooters and BMXs’ into Salt Lake City

Top competitors share with the beginners, soar into the skies at State Fairpark

By Scott Winterton, Tess Crowley, Chuck Wing, Chris Miller

The Woodward Experience at X Games Salt Lake City made its debut at the Utah State Fairpark during the three days of competition that wrapped up Sunday.

X Games is turning 30 this year, but it’s the first time the summer events have come to Utah.

The competition showcased a custom skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.

Also, pro coaches conducted introductory clinics like “Intro to Skate, Scooter and BMX” in a welcoming environment for first-time riders. Kids of all ages enjoyed giving the events a try.

Several top competitors also signed autographs and spent time with the young fans.

Then the elite competitors got serious, performing their skills at a high level for big crowds.

“You’ve treated us like the Super Bowl coming to town, from the mayor’s office to the police and the fire department,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom told KSL-TV.

Deseret News photojournalists Scott G Winterton and Tess Crowley captured the action over the weekend.

Colby Raha celebrates with his baby after winning the Moto X QuarterPipe High Air at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Daniel Sandoval reacts after competing in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Kevin Peraza falls while competing in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Daniel Sandoval competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Fans watch the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Kevin Peraza competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Bryce Tryon competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
A BMX rider flies between jumps during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ryan Williams of Sunshine Coast, Australia, gathers fans for a photo after competing in the BMX dirt portion of the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A Moto X rider flies through the air as competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fans watch and take videos and photos of Moto X competitors during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Christian Stokely shoots video during the Moto X competition at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A Moto X rider’s shadow moves across a jump as competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Competitors compete in the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ryan Williams of Sunshine Coast, Australia, reacts after completing a run in the BMX dirt portion of the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Chloe Covell of Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia, acknowledges the crowd after winning the Monster Energy women’s skateboard street competition at the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Arisa Trew of Palm Beach, Gold Coast, Australia, spins in the air as she competes in the skateboard vertical competition during the X Games at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Bryce Wettstein, center, emotional after being awarded third place, holds hands with Cocona Hiraki, left, after they competed in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. Wettstein received third place in the competition, and Hiraki received second. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Competitors prepare to compete in the BMX Street competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Heili Sirviö competes in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. Sirviö won first place in the competition. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Roxie Miller, 15, left, cheers for Arisa Trew in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Chad Kerley competes in the BMX Street competition at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mizuho Hasegawa reacts after falling while competing in the SONIC Women’s Skateboard Park at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
