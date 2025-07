On Tuesday, the newest players on the Utah Jazz’s roster came to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray in hopes that some of their basketball greatness would rub off on the youth.

More than 50 children got to learn from Utah Jazz youth coaches, the Jazz Bear, and the newest Jazz rookies: Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and John Tonje.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the excitement at the clinic as the organizers led various drills and activities for the youth.

Utah Jazz rookie John Tonje dribbles during a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz rookie Walter Clayton Jr. passes the ball during a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Children scream after getting a glimpse of the Jazz Bear before his entrance into a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz players John Tonje, the Jazz Bear, Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. answer children’s questions during a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey greets children as he enters the gymnasium for a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz rookie Walter Clayton Jr. attends a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey reacts to a shot during a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Jazz rookie John Tonje tries to get the ball from a player during a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News