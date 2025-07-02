Traffic moves along northbound I-15 in Draper on May 23. Experts believe this Independence Day weekend could break travel records, but it could also lead to some travel headaches.

Independence Day weekend could bring all kinds of fireworks across the travel industry, but it could also lead to some traffic jams on Utah’s roads.

A record 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel for the July 4 holiday weekend, including over 60 million by automobile, according to AAA. The travel organization also anticipates that close to 6 million people will fly this weekend, while the rest will travel by bus, train or cruise. The combined total would be a 1.7 million increase from last year and 7 million more than in 2019, should the projections come to fruition.

The uptick is tied to a few trends, including the fact that the holiday falls on a Friday this year, says John Treanor, spokesman for AAA’s Mountain West Group. He adds that automobiles are the “most accessible” option to travel long distances for the holiday, but lower gas prices are also helping drive people to travel than in recent years.

A gallon of regular gasoline entered July at a cost of about $3.18 per gallon on average nationwide, which is about 31 cents per gallon cheaper than last year. It’s also far lower than 2022, when Utah reached its all-time highest average gas price on record at $5.26 per gallon amid record inflation.

Utah’s current average is slightly higher than the national average, at $3.31 per gallon. That’s also 25 cents per gallon cheaper than last year.

“Because gas prices have been lower than they have been in several years, it’s more affordable this year than it was last, making these road trips more accessible for more Americans,” Treanor said. “It also means it’s going to be very busy on roadways, so pack your patience and leave extra early.”

Northwest Utah is home to the lowest prices in the state this week, with Box Elder County having the lowest average at $3.25 per gallon, according to AAA. The highest prices can be found in south-central and northeast Utah, where Rich County has the highest average at $3.77 per gallon.

Utah’s average of 31 cents per kilowatt-hour remains the sixth-cheapest electric vehicle charging rate in the nation.

Delays on roads

Utah transportation officials are also urging motorists to plan ahead for weekend travel. Most delays occur on I-15 in Salt Lake County or the Nephi area, particularly ahead of the weekend and toward its end.

Most traffic delays are expected to be 10-15 minutes or more, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. However, the agency says delays could be as long as 50 minutes on westbound U.S. 6 near Wellington, Carbon County, between late Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

Some lane closures will remain in place across the state, but UDOT says it plans to pause all construction to limit delays.

Some key Utah destinations are also preparing for the influx of crowds.

Zion National Park warned visitors that there might be long lines at entrance stations, park shuttle lines and various trailheads and facilities during the holiday weekend. Springdale’s Independence Day celebration will also close a section of state Route 9 for a few hours on Friday morning.

Additionally, park rangers advise visitors to prepare for temperatures in the 100s, recommending that they arrive in the morning or late afternoon to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses. The park has already attracted over 1.8 million visitors through the first five months of the year, putting it on pace to potentially break its visitation record this year.

Airports prepare for holiday travel

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City International Airport is preparing for as many as 30,000 passengers per day during its holiday weekend peak, which could cause some challenges. Sunday and Monday are projected to be the busiest days, according to Nancy Volmer, an airport spokeswoman.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure, and potentially even more time in advance when traveling with young children or people with disabilities, according to the airport.

U.S. Transportation Security Administration officials anticipate that over 18.5 million will fly during the next week. This comes as the agency has already broken a new record for passengers screened in one day, which was 3.1 million on June 22.

Contributing: Deja Brown