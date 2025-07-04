The front page of the Deseret News on July 4, 1901.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Utahns, Americans for that matter, love a parade, a fireworks show, a chance to display their patriotism. The Deseret News, through its 175 years, has captured those Independence Day images in many ways.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 3-4, 1940.

According to Deseret News archives, Utahns have been celebrating Independence Day since 1852.

In previous reporting, in her column in the July 4, 1954, edition of the Deseret News, Inez Robb wrote: “I want a Fourth of July complete with parade, a community picnic with foot races in the town park, fireworks and, to top it all off, some inspired orator to speak well of Uncle Sam.”

A parade celebrates Independence Day in 1887 on Main Street in Salt Lake City, Utah Territory. | Deseret News Archives, Deseret News Archives

Here are some fun facts:

- According to a historical column in the July 4, 1947, Deseret News, the first Independence Day observed in Utah was not until 1852.

“Until this time, since entering the Salt Lake Valley, the pioneers had blended their July 4 and 24 celebrations into one, making it a joint affair. On the first July 24 celebration, the Constitution of the United States was presented to President Brigham Young, president of the State of Deseret, and the Declaration of Independence was read.

“By 1852, July 4 was celebrated as a separate holiday with bands playing a concert in the tabernacle.”

- A few decades later, Utahns were flocking to local parks and resorts for the holiday.

A column in the July 14, 1886, Deseret News carried the following report:

“Yesterday, the 5th, was generally observed as a holiday in the city. The various pleasure resorts were crowded with visitors, and everything passed off peaceably. The celebration exercises at Liberty Park, by the G.A.R., drew out a good attendance. At Lake Point and Garfield there was probably the largest crowd that has ever attended those bathing resorts. Beck’s Hot Springs, Fuller’s Hill and Calder’s Gardens were also busy during the day. The excursion trains to Ogden carried but few persons from this city to witness the celebration there, which was the grandest ever witnessed in Utah.”

- On July 4, 1901, the Deseret News printed the Declaration of Independence on the front page and listed the following events;

“Saltair — Great crowds but no special program.

“Salt Palace — Bicycle races and Wilber-Kirwin Opera company tonight.

“Circus Grounds — Sells & Gray’s shows — three performances, morning, afternoon and evening.

“Calder’s Park — Horse racing this afternoon, dancing and fireworks tonight.

“Lagoon — Big trains and usual attractions.

“Walker’s Field — Park City vs Lagoon baseball teams this morning, former shut out, 6 to 0. This afternoon Park City vs Salt Lakes.

“Liberty Park — Reunion of Social Democrats who celebrated the day with political program.”

The front page of the Deseret News on July 4, 1946.

Parade participants wave flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News