Photo gallery: Provo’s annual Freedom Festival a July Fourth to remember

Utahns began their Fourth of July activities in many ways across the state, and one of he West’s most treasured traditions is the Freedom Festival parade that entertained large crowds Friday morning on its route through downtown Provo.

Activities began Friday and early Saturday with the hot air balloon festival, the grand parade, as well as a fun run, military days and other events throughout Utah County. The popular Stadium of Fire is set to cap off the events Friday night with music, fireworks and a drone show.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley made the rounds Friday, capturing patriotic moments along the parade route.

The Wood and Ruch families look inside a hot air balloon at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Colby Hjorth holds down a hot air balloon at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People look inside the Floating Awaysis balloon at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jessica Gray, center, puts her hand on her heart during the national anthem at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Craig Corbett holds grandson Samuel Corbett, 6, in the air with granddaughter Clara Corbett, 8, on his shoulders at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Teresa Anderson holds the Floating Awaysis hot air balloon steady at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Noah Hu, 6, covers his ears during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Eugene DeMartini helps put away a hot air balloon as people are lifted in the air at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Janet Weeth looks up at a hot air balloon at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

McKay Brink, 7, is lifted into the air at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Danielle Skillings holds daughter Dottie Skillings, 2, at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Pilot Greg Lindsey controls the Floating Awaysis hot air balloon at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People help put away a hot air balloon after the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People watch the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Brigham Holmstrom, 10, right, places his hand on his heart as the American flag is carried in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kalani Sitake, BYU head football coach, rides in a car as the grand marshal of the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People hold up the Spirit of 76 balloon in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People watch the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Participants wave from the FitCity Center Spanish Fork float in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

State Rep. Mike Kennedy rides in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Russell Kern holds daughter Emalynn Kern, 4, center, as they watch the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Missionaries participate in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Aero Chatwin, 10, holds Rome Estrada, 1, as they watch the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People wave from the Miss Eagle Mountain float in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Winter Loop, 7, center, holds a pink umbrella during the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A participant waves from the Scera float in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Holmstroms wave their hands to receive free shirts from a float at the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children watch as Provo Police Explorers walk by during the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

State Rep. Tyler Clancy, right, waves in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Francis family watches the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the Pleasant Grove Marching Band participate in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Twins Angela Valladares, 4, left, and Abigail Valladares, 4, right, pose in their matching dresses at the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Veterans participate in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People wave from the Miss Freedom Festival float in the Freedom Festival Parade in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News