Members of the Military Funeral Honors carry 1st Lt. George Wilson’s casket at Bountiful City Cemetery in Bountiful on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Wilson was an Army aviator and Bountiful native who had been missing in action since 1944. His remains have been identified and returned to Utah.

KEY POINTS Military funeral services were held Tuesday for 1st Lt. George F. "Frankie" Wilson — a Utah aviator who was killed in action in 1944.

Wilson's remains were never recovered until recent years.

The WWII pilot was honored Tuesday for his gallantry and skill during the final moments of his life.

More than eight decades after losing his life while defending his country in a distant land, a Utah son has come home to his final resting place

U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George F. “Frankie” Wilson — a Utah native who died on this day in 1944 when the B-17 bomber he was piloting was shot down over France — was memorialized Tuesday with a funeral in his home state.

Wilson’s remains were returned to his home state just days ago.

It’s doubtful anyone attending the service at the Hill Aerospace Museum at Hill Air Force Base ever knew Wilson. None could offer a personal memory or share funny anecdotes or treasured photos together.

But the sentiments expressed Tuesday for the handsome World War II aviator — whose remains were only accounted for last year — reveal that love and gratitude are more powerful than time, space and even mortality.

“To Frankie’s family, I’m sorry that you never got to meet him,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard.

“The fact that he was a pilot,” Boyack added with a smile, “means he was probably pretty cool.”

Despite never having met Wilson, the general said he is thankful for the fallen aviator’s ultimate sacrifice for his country and the globe.

“I’m grateful that through his sacrifice, peace was achieved — and that the enemies of his day are our friends today,” said Boyack.

“I’m also grateful for those who still seek to honor those that passed on and gave their lives and never made it home. The fact that (Wilson) has been returned 81 years after his death — and that people still dedicate their time, efforts and resources to making this happen — gives me renewed hope for our country.”

Erik Bornemeier, an Air Force master sergeant and Wilson’s great-nephew-in-law, said Tuesday’s funeral — on the 81st anniversary of Wilson’s death — was made possible through a “Herculean effort” by folks on multiple continents.

“Today’s memorial serves as a testament to the effectiveness of enlisted force structure, to the power and bond of family, and to love of our country and freedom and the opportunities they provide.

“Lt. Wilson lies before us as a reminder that we are maintainers of what he died to protect.”

Gallantry in a young pilot’s final moments

The story of young Lt. Wilson — who died months before his 23rd birthday — is not unlike many from Utah’s “Greatest Generation” who answered a call to serve at a time of global conflict.

Born in Ogden in 1921, Wilson was an adventurous kid who loved Scouting and skiing. He attended West High School, played the clarinet — and, according to his late mother, Retta, “had no problem finding girlfriends.”

Wilson later enrolled at the University of Utah, joined the ROTC program and married. After working for a time at the Remington Arms Factory in California, he signed up for the Army Air Corps.

He also became a father to a son he named Terry.

“Frankie loved Terry and spent every available minute with him,” said Bornemeier.

After joining the military, Wilson proved to be a skilled pilot and was awarded a seat in a B-17 bomber. “In letters home, he commented on being a part of the big push, and felt the need to be the best to be ready,” said Bornemeier.

On July 8, 1944, Wilson was part of a nine-man crew aboard a B-17G Flying Fortress that took off on a bombing mission. Their task was to destroy enemy rocket production factories in northwestern Europe.

“This was an important mission, and Frankie’s lineup in the formation was just to the left of his commander,” said Bornemeier. “This showed how trusted he was as a newly minted lieutenant.”

Just moments prior to the planned bomb drop, Wilson’s plane was struck by anti-aircraft fire before it went down in a field near Monchy-Cayeux, France.

In his final moments of life, said Bornemeier, Wilson displayed “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity.”

“Despite sustaining severe injuries and with his aircraft crippled and engulfed in flames, Lt. Wilson, along with his co-pilot, maintained control and skillfully maneuvered his bomber out of the formation to prevent collisions with other aircraft, thereby saving the lives of countless crew members.”

Bornemeier added that Wilson held the aircraft steady so his crew could bail out safely.

“In an act of supreme selflessness, Lt. Wilson forfeited his parachute to his flight engineer, whose parachute had been lost — ensuring the engineer’s survival at the cost of his own chance to escape.”

In his final moments of life, Wilson returned to the aircraft controls and steered the doomed explosives-laden bomber away from the small French village of Monchy-Cayeux, “preventing catastrophic loss of civilian lives,” said Bornemeier.

A long-awaited homecoming for Utah’s Lt. Wilson

Wilson’s body was not recovered in the war’s aftermath, and he was eventually declared “non-recoverable” — a status that would haunt his survivors across generations who were anxious to return their loved one to his Utah home.

The aviator’s remains would not be recovered for decades until Bornemeier — a veteran search-and-rescue professional — traveled to the French crash site in 2018.

After interviewing several local residents who witnessed the bomber crash, Bornemeier presented new information about the crash site to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The next year, the accounting agency reportedly visited the crash site where the wreck was eventually discovered and excavations commenced. Evidence from the excavations were sent to the DPAA laboratory in the United States for analysis.

Wilson was finally accounted for in November 2024 after a thorough anthropological analysis as well as analysis of mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA, according to his obituary.

Last Thursday — a day before Independence Day — Wilson’s remains were returned to Utah.

For the first time in over eight decades, “Frankie” was home. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Bountiful City Cemetery.

“Over the last seven years, both heaven and earth moved to bring Frankie home,” said Bornemeier.

“And this is what I have learned from him: Miracles are happening all the time — we just need to slow down and listen. Kindness is the key to opening every locked door. And the title of friend is the calling that is highest.”