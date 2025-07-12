The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation announced Friday it is joining efforts to rebuild Sandy’s Alta Canyon Sports Center into a “state-of-the-art” recreation and community center.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin next month and the community center is planned to open in early 2027. The foundation committed $2 million toward the public-private partnership, a spokeswoman told KSL.com. That money will supplement efforts from Sandy as well as a tourism and recreation grant from Salt Lake County.

“This center has always been about more than fitness — it’s a place where neighbors connect, families gather and community happens,” said Lois Stillion, the facility director of Alta Canyon Sports Center. “We’re excited to build a space that reflects the needs and voices of the people we serve and continues to bring our community together in meaningful ways.”

The reconstruction will preserve the popular outdoor pool, but will replace the “outdated building with a vibrant, state-of-the-art facility designed to serve the community for the next 40 years,” according to Sandy’s website. The Alta Canyon Sports Center has been in use since 1984.

Sandy estimates the project will cost $19.5 million and when completed will feature a new gymnasium, field house and indoor walking track, along with space for expanded programming and outdoor areas for recreation and community gathering.

“The Miller family and Larry H. Miller Company have deep roots in this area, and this gift reflect our ongoing commitment to enrich lives and strengthen neighborhoods in the places where we live, work and play,” said Steve Miller, chairman of the Larry H. Miller Company and trustee of the foundation. “We’re honored to be part of a project that will benefit community residents now and for generations to come — and we’re deeply grateful to all the partners and stakeholders who have helped bring this vision to life.”

The Alta Canyon Sports Center will close on Aug. 16 when construction on the new center begins. When completed, the new recreation center is expected to serve over 59,000 residents.