Salt Lake City streets, typically filled with cars, pedestrians and bikers, were taken over by horses, longhorns and cattle Monday in a once-a-year event to help kick off the Days of ’47 Rodeo.

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox helped lead the longhorn cattle drive on its way to the Utah State Fairpark, where children were engaging with the animals and learning all about rodeos.

Many gathered on the streets Monday to see the animals parading down the streets. The parade was also filled with police motorcycles, the Utah Cowgirl Collective and interns passing out free bandanas. From there, the animals were corralled into the Fairpark and prepped for the ongoing week of rodeos.

“I grew up on a farm in rural Utah. I grew up riding horses, pushing cattle and sheep. So, this is a cool opportunity to reprise that in a place I never thought I would ever get to ride a horse — in downtown Salt Lake City,” Cox said. “There’s just nothing like it.”

This year, the Days of ’47 decided to do something different to kick off the annual rodeo.

“What we had noticed since we built the stadium is that we’d see the kids in the community center nearby looking out, wondering what was going on and waving for the horses,” said Tommy Joe Lucia, executive director of the Days of ’47 Rodeo. “This year, we got together and decided that it’d be fun to invite that whole learning center to come over to the rodeo and experience it.”

The kids from the Northwest Community Center next door to the stadium were overjoyed to come and be a part of the rodeo. Various stations allowed them to experience the rodeo magic firsthand. Barrel racing with hobby horses, a meet and greet with rodeo clowns, roping practice and getting to ride live horses all allowed the kids to be in the stadium and get a taste of rodeo life.

“I feel like a cowboy,” said Tua Taifane after riding a horse and getting his bandana signed.

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox join a group for the Days of '47 annual cattle longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday. The group passes by federal court in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juliet Williams, another participant in the children’s rodeo, was excited to get on a horse again after years of no riding.

“I just like horses,” she said.

For many youth, the opportunity was a completely different environment from the busy urban lifestyle.

“Some of them had no idea what a rodeo was,” said Penny Catanzaro, a teacher for the Northwest Community Center. “For some of them, they have never seen cattle or horses up close before.”

The festivities were made possible by passionate individuals dedicated to sharing their love of rodeo and livestock with the next generation.

“It’s hard to truly put into words what it means. But I’m honored, and I feel like it warms my heart to see these kids excited over getting to see the cowboys and cowgirls,” said Lisa Lucia, on the Days of ’47 production team. “It’s inspiring to see that spark in their eyes.”

With downtown Salt Lake City in the background, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Cowgirl Collective, made up of six women from Utah and its surrounding states, interacted with the children and ensured each activity ran smoothly. After their 300 hours of service throughout the year, the women all receive a $10,000 scholarship.

“I think all these kids need to have a glimpse into what Western life is all about because that’s how this culture was founded, on horseback,” said Utah Cowgirl Collective member Tesi Stegelmeier.

Another member, McKall Burton, added, “We don’t want rodeo to be a dying sport. Maybe one day, the kids are going to grow up to be the cowboys in the arena.”

Not only did the event provide an opportunity to be a cowboy or cowgirl for a day, but it also helped the youth to learn about the history of Days of ’47 and why it’s celebrated.

“History matters. It helps us feel grounded and loved. Whether you are from pioneer stock like I am, or you just moved here last week, you own part of that pioneer spirit. That’s who we are,” Cox said. “Too many people have forgotten what made this place unique and what made it special. I think having an appreciation for those who came before us makes us all better human beings.”

The Days of ’47 Rodeo will be held nightly Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Days of ’47 Rodeo website.