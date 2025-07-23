BYU soccer goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez poses for a portrait at BYU in Provo on Monday, July 21, 2025.

KEY POINTS Veteran BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez is expected to be a pivotal leader on the 2025 women's soccer squad.

Hernaez joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while still a teen in California.

Prior to joining the Cougars in Provo, Hernaez served a mission in the Salt Lake area.

Pioneers come in all shapes and sizes — and some even wear soccer cleats.

BYU’s veteran goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez can be multi-classified: An elite DI athlete. A returned missionary. A beach-loving California girl. And, most recently, a new bride.

Hernaez is also a pioneer, although it’s doubtful she thinks of herself as one.

But as Latter-day Saint leader President Thomas S. Monson often taught, a pioneer is “one who goes before — to prepare or open the way for others to follow.”

For the past several years, Hernaez has pioneered and blazed her own unexpected personal path — and she’s invited others to follow.

The Corona, California, native is now days away from commencing her junior soccer campaign at BYU.

She was once the “youngster” on the field after being called into service as a freshman for a 2023 Cougar squad that stunned powerhouse North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Final Four.

But now Hernaez is one of the team’s veterans. She’s expected to be a leader on a squad rostering almost 20 underclassmen.

The young Cougars will likely find confidence in both her steadiness in goal — and by the pioneer-like courage she has demonstrated outside the lines.

“We’re still a young team — and Lynette will have more experience than most,” said BYU soccer coach Jennifer Rockwood. “So we will rely on her … just knowing we have someone in goal that can communicate and organize.”

BYU: A faith-based recruitment

BYU soccer goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez chats after a photoshoot at BYU in Provo on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

There are myriad reasons why today’s college-bound athletes choose one school over another during their recruitment.

For many, it’s the promise of playing time.

Others are hunting for dollars and big NIL payments.

And some student-athletes are likely selecting schools that will advance their professional careers once their playing days are over.

But Hernaez’s decision to become a Cougar is a bit unusual.

“I was taught by missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints a few years ago — and they inspired me to come to BYU,” she noted in her online bio.

Yes, Hernaez was eager to compete for a top-end NCAA program. And yes, she was anxious to lock up a starting spot between the pipes. But soccer, Hernaez told the Deseret News, was always a secondary consideration in selecting BYU.

“It was because of faith. I had a desire to keep learning and growing in my faith — and I felt like I could get that at BYU.”

Given her current connection to all things BYU, it’s surprising that just a few years ago, Hernaez had no clue that the institution was a Latter-day Saint-sponsored school headquartered in Provo.

“I honestly thought it was a school in the South,” she said, laughing.

In fact, she wasn’t even sure what a Latter-day Saint was.

Hernaez grew up in soccer-crazy Southern California, competing for and against some of the country’s best clubs.

In an interview shortly after returning from her mission, Hernaez recalled her church conversion:

During her junior year of high school, Hernaez learned that a close friend and teammate did not play on Sundays for religious reasons. Her friend was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I told her ‘Oh, that’s cool’ — I had never heard about (the church) before,” recalled Hernaez. “But I didn’t really ask too many questions.”

Later she discovered that several other friends were also Latter-day Saints.

“I had a desire to learn so much more about their religion.”

BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez saves a goal during a 2024 game against Santa Clara. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Athletics

Soon she was joining them at church activities — but admits feeling initially hesitant about meeting with the full-time missionaries.

“Then after a year of going to all these church activities, I realized how awesome these people were … and that I wanted to be taught more.

“So I asked my friends to introduce me to the missionaries.”

Hernaez initially had questions about the Book of Mormon — but also realized that reading its chapters made her happy. Soon she was noticing improvements in interactions with her family — and positive things were happening at school and in soccer.

“I couldn’t deny what I was feeling and how it was making a big difference in my life.”

Hernaez approached her parents about being baptized. They asked her not to rush her decision and delay joining the church until she turned 18.

“On the day I turned 18,” she said, “I woke up and the first thing I did was call my bishop to schedule my baptism.”

Joy ministering to others

Hernaez committed to play at Washington State University during her sophomore year of high school.

She arrived in Pullman in 2020, just two months after her baptism. She was far from family and friends. “I really had to rely on my faith and make new friends in my new Young Single Adults ward and try and get adjusted to the church.”

She loved her new soccer teammates and school. “But it was also kind of overwhelming because I felt like a new church member that still needed guidance.”

While in Pullman, Hernaez continued meeting with the Latter-day Saint missionaries.

And soon she was inviting others to learn about the church. Her roommate began meeting with the missionaries — and Hernaez joined in the discussions.

“I was now being the teacher instead of one being taught.”

She found joy sharing her faith with others. Stepping away from college soccer for a time to serve a full-time mission seemed the next logical step in her faith journey.

“I decided to take a leap of faith and do it,” she said.

Her full-time mission call soon arrived: The Salt Lake City South Mission — just a short drive from BYU.

Saying goodbye to Washington State

BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez (00) talks with her teammates on the sidelines during the second half of a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament against Santa Clara held at South Field on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Hernaez remains grateful for a Washington State coaching staff that wanted the best for one of their highly recruited players — even if it meant saying goodbye.

The Cougar coaches in Pullman immediately supported her decision to serve a mission and promised to hold her scholarship at Washington State.

“Then I got a second prompting from Heavenly Father telling me to try for BYU,” said Hernaez.

She spent a week finding the courage to ask her coaches about transferring to Provo.

“My (Washington State) coach told me that I had proven to them that this was about faith — and that I was on a faith journey,” she said. “They wanted to help me.”

The Washington State coaches reached out to Coach Rockwood. The veteran BYU coach was eager to add another talented keeper to her roster.

“I feel very blessed and lucky for that situation,” said Hernaez.

Hernaez was not on Rockwood’s recruit radar — but the coach knew that the goalkeeper was rostered on a high-quality program at Washington State.

“So although I had never watched her play or train, I just felt after talking to Lynette, and listening to her story, that she was someone that we wanted after she served her mission,” said Rockwood.

Missionary service in ‘the 801′

Hernaez, laughing, said she’s always asked about her reaction being called to missionary service so close to BYU. “I was actually very excited to be called to Utah because it was a perfect place for me to keep growing and keep learning.”

Yes, she added, the Beehive State is home to Latter-day Saint headquarters and millions of church members. And she initially thought everyone in Utah “was perfect” and may not require gospel ministering.

“But Heavenly Father wanted me to learn that no one is perfect and that everyone needs the Savior.”

Missionary labor in Salt Lake County also equipped Hernaez with tools that are serving her well now as a third-year Cougar goalkeeper.

“My mission taught me to trust in the Lord, trust in his plan and trust in his timing,” she said, adding that she makes daily efforts to build her relationship with Christ — “because he’s already put in that effort for me.”

She was serving in the Salt Lake area in 2021 when BYU made it to the NCAA finals, so she could not avoid the local soccer buzz — and imaging her own fast-approaching days in a Cougar blue uniform.

Returning to DI play — and trusting the process

After completing her mission and enrolling at BYU, Hernaez began the physical and mental adjustment to again become a DI goalkeeper.

It wasn’t easy.

“My body wasn’t used to getting hit by a ball anymore. It wasn’t used to diving on the ground anymore. For six months, I was covered, head-to-toe, with bruises. I was constantly sore.”

But, once again, mission lessons taught her to trust the process — and to trust in herself. Just weeks into her freshman season she got the starting nod against Baylor.

She battled jitters. “But I remember telling myself, ‘I know what I’m doing. I have played this sport for so long. I remember how to play soccer. I am confident I can do this’.”

BYU defeated Baylor 4-0 — and Hernaez has been the Cougars’ starting goalkeeper ever since.

2025: A goalie’s memorable year

After ending the 2024 campaign with a loss to Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Hernaez and her teammates are eager for a deep run in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments in 2025.

“I feel very confident going into the season,” she said. “ I’m grateful for the girls that we have right now. This team is super unique. It’s very young — but young players bring energy.

“They’re very excited to come out and play. They are such hard workers who are willing to fight for the ball when they lose it — and then ready to go to goal and score.”

2025 has already proven unforgettable for Hernaez. A few weeks ago she married Mark Bryant, a thrower on the BYU track & field team.

The two met in a BYU training room — and as all good athletes/missionaries know, fortune favors the bold.

“I asked one of his teammates if he could help set Mark and I up. Later on, Mark ended up getting my phone number and asking me out.”

A family studies major, Hernaez plans to eventually become a high school teacher and coach soccer.

But she would jump at a chance to follow several of her former BYU teammates and play in the pro ranks following graduation.