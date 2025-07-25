Fire and police respond to a large fire in the Holladay area on Friday, July 25, 2025.

MILLCREEK — A massive fire destroyed two apartment buildings — a total of 24 units — in Millcreek on Friday, and fire officials say it was sparked by a lawnmower.

The fire started near 1300 East and 4600 South shortly before 2 p.m. Unified Fire Authority Capt. Tony Barker said when the fire started on the property that was being mowed, firefighters attacked the blaze aggressively. Despite their efforts, it continued to grow, turning uncontrollable in a short time.

People hug and talk as they stand near a temporary shelter location after a fire burned two apartment buildings in Holladay on Friday, July 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Barker said people in the nearby apartment buildings were ordered to evacuate, but he could not confirm that all residents of an apartment complex had exited. He said he had not heard of any injuries.

Fire departments from across the valley are assisting Unified firefighters. Barker estimated there were 100 firefighters in the area and said that would be “a conservative estimate.”

Firefighters are starting to get the blaze under control, Barker said.

The American Red Cross of Utah has set up an assistance area at 1250 E. 4500 South.

“We want to make sure every Millcreek resident is safe,” said Millcreek Council Thom DeSirant.

This story may be updated.