RICHFIELD — The Monroe Canyon Fire, burning in Sevier County since July 13, has scorched 20,870 acres and remains 13% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the latest update from federal fire managers.

Crews made progress Saturday, conducting burnout operations on the fire’s west flank to slow advancement. Fire officials reported that the Magleby area remains a concern, with gusty winds and dry fuels creating spot fires that threaten containment lines. Conditions continue to be challenging, with a red flag warning in effect due to high winds, low humidity and elevated temperatures.

Firefighters are also assessing progression on Glenwood Mountain and the east side near Indian Peak, where fire activity increased Friday. Crews previously had to withdraw from these areas due to unsafe conditions but are now preparing to reenter when conditions improve, officials reported.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 961 crew members are assigned to the incident, working in steep, timbered terrain with engines, helicopters, and hand crews. Several cabin communities remain under evacuation, including Monroe Meadows, Long Flat, Deep Lake, and Elk Country Cabin areas.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, though its exact origin remains under investigation. Access to the fire area is restricted under a Fishlake National Forest emergency closure order, which will remain in place through at least Oct. 31, officials said.

For daily updates, visit the official InciWeb incident page.