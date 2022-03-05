Utah’s Gender Wage Gap

Utah’s child care shortage causes many women to take jobs that pay less or leave the workforce entirely, contributing to the state’s gender wage gap.
Getting a college education increases positive outcomes in many different areas and helps close the gender-based wage gap, yet Utah women are the worst in the nation at finishing college.
Understanding the gender-based wage gap in Utah requires taking a deep look at the cultural stereotypes and family biases surrounding what it means to be a working LDS woman and mother.
Is the wage gap real? Yes. But it might not be what you think it is. We explore the role workforce flexibility plays in the wage gap and why the pharmacy industry solution offers clues to what might be done.
