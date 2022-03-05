Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Children’s Service Society of Utah hosts Provider Appreciation Day at This is the Place State Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2017. There are potentially more than 152,000 young children who need daily care in Utah, yet the state has only 41,1
Utah’s Gender Wage Gap
How Utah’s child care shortage impacts the gender wage gap
Utah’s child care shortage causes many women to take jobs that pay less or leave the workforce entirely, contributing to the state’s gender wage gap.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 27, 2017 10:41 a.m. MST
merlin_966773.jpg
Utah’s Gender Wage Gap
Why finishing college matters for every Utah woman
Getting a college education increases positive outcomes in many different areas and helps close the gender-based wage gap, yet Utah women are the worst in the nation at finishing college.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Sept 14, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
700468815.jpg
Utah’s Gender Wage Gap
Mormon women navigate cultural pressures around work, family and faith
Understanding the gender-based wage gap in Utah requires taking a deep look at the cultural stereotypes and family biases surrounding what it means to be a working LDS woman and mother.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Sept 6, 2017 3:25 a.m. MDT
merlin_876230.jpg
Utah’s Gender Wage Gap
The truth about Utah’s and the nation’s gender pay gap
Is the wage gap real? Yes. But it might not be what you think it is. We explore the role workforce flexibility plays in the wage gap and why the pharmacy industry solution offers clues to what might be done.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Aug 27, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More