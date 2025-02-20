On Feb. 9, beachgoers captured a video of a rare “doomsday” oarfish on the shores of Baja California Sur, Mexico.

According to USA Today, this shimmering serpent is a sign of impending doom in Japanese folklore.

The video shows the ribbon-looking fish swimming through the clear waters up to the shore, where witnesses surround it.

“That’s an oarfish,” says one witness who seemed to be familiar with its rarity. “They’ve almost never been seen alive. I think it came here to die.”

“This is amazing,” he continues. “This is the smallest one I’ve ever seen.”

When the fish stops moving, the man picks it up and gently helps it back into the water.

According to Fox 9, the group said the fish came back at least three times.

The oarfish can grow up to 30 feet long, Fox 9 reported. It’s rare to catch sight of it, as it lives 660-3,300 feet below the surface of the ocean.

Scientists believe oarfish may come to the surface when they are dying or disoriented.

USA Today reported that in 2024, there were three sightings of the shimmering serpent — first in San Diego in August, then at Huntington Beach in September and finally at Encinitas in November. The sighting in San Diego was the first in about 125 years.

In all three of those sightings, the oarfish was dead.

Scientists are unable to identify why these sightings might have occurred last year. They say it could be multiple variables that have caused them to come to the surface, according to USA Today.

In the Japanese legend — dating back to the 17th century — the “doomsday” fish is believed to be sent by the sea god, Ryujin, to warn the people of earthquakes, per USA Today.