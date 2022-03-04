World & Nation

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
People walk past a currency exchange office in Moscow’s downtown on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Utah
Global sanctions are pummeling Russia, but will they also cool Utah’s red-hot economy?
By Art Raymond
March 1, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
merlin_2911666.jpg
Utah
Ukraine’s flag is flying over the Utah Capitol in ‘solidarity’
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Katie McKellar
Feb 28, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Salt Lake County Councilman David Alvord takes the oath of office at the Salt Lake County Government Center in 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake County councilman asks why U.S. should care about Russia invading Ukraine
Councilman David Alvord’s now-deleted Facebook post shared by others on Twitter drew criticism from Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. Alvord said he strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the post was an effort to better understand the situation.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 24, 2022 3:54 p.m. MST
Gail Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber, poses for a photo in the backyard of his Provo home.
Utah
Gail S. Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber, dies at 101
By Lee Benson
Feb 17, 2022 7:58 a.m. MST
A photo illustration of photo illustration.
Entertainment
Unlocking digital fashion: Clothes for your online self
What is fashion going to look like in the future? Will it solve the ethical problems in the industry?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Police in Scotland secure an area during a protest in 2020.
Utah
Test of old Utah rape kit leads to man’s arrest in Scotland
By Pat Reavy
Jan 13, 2022 11:10 a.m. MST
A medical staffer takes a nasal swab for a COVID-19 rapid test in Rome.
Coronavirus
Police arrested nurse faking injecting COVID-19 patients
This nurse in Italy faked giving COVID-19 shots to dozens, until he got caught..
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 12, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas.
Politics
Harry Reid fought for the needy, say Joe Biden, Barack Obama, President Ballard
“His toughness was distinctly Nevadan. His story was distinctly American,” President Joe Biden said Saturday at the former senator’s funeral.
By Tad Walch
Jan 8, 2022 5:34 p.m. MST
Afghan refugee Shazia&nbsp;Kakaie poses for a portrait at her house in North Salt Lake.
U.S. & World
How a Utah Marine helped a family escape Afghanistan
Shazia Kakaie can still picture Taylor Hoover’s face. It’s Aug. 26, and he’s standing in front of the loud, disorderly crowd gathered outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 6, 2022 9:39 p.m. MST
People in Paju, near the border with North Korea.
World & Nation
North Korea testing weapons, fires missile into sea
In 2021, North Korea continued developing its weapons program and testing its missiles. Here’s what’s happening now.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 5, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Smoke in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
World & Nation
What is happening in Kazakhstan?
Why are there protests in Kazakhstan right now? Here’s what you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 5, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in Aksu in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
Business
How Congress passed the ban on some Chinese goods
Despite sharp divisions on most major issues, congressional Democrats and Republicans agree on at least one way to deal with China.
By Dennis Romboy
Dec 28, 2021 11:41 a.m. MST
An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021.
World & Nation
The reason not to throw away old hard drives might be surprising — there could be bitcoin on there
James Howells claims that the drive had 7,500 bitcoins, worth more than $280 million today. To retrieve it, he needs permission from his local council to search the landfill.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 10, 2021 1:05 p.m. MST
AP21343269036671.jpg
Health
New Zealand plans to ban cigarettes
A new proposal would rase the smoking age every year until the whole population is covered.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 9, 2021 12:32 p.m. MST
Fans walk near the Olympic cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Utah
What the IOC president had to say about Utah’s Olympic bid
International leaders want to know if SLC wants to host in 2030 or 2034
By Lisa Riley Roche
Dec 9, 2021 11:29 a.m. MST
A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto.
Utah
Why Mitt Romney wants more ‘free nations’ to join U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
But Utah senator says state’s Winter Games bidders may need to attend
By Lisa Riley Roche
Dec 8, 2021 4:45 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations.
Politics
Why Mitt Romney says a Russian invasion of Ukraine is an ‘appetizer’ for Vladimir Putin
Russia has amassed thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine in what U.S. officials say could be a prelude to an attack.
By Dennis Romboy
Dec 8, 2021 12:48 p.m. MST
Customers shop at the IKEA store in Canton, Mich.
U.S. & World
Customers in Denmark Ikea forced to stay overnight during a snowstorm. Would you get tired of the Swedish meatballs?
Ikea showroom in Denmark became a large bedroom for customers and employees during a snow
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 3, 2021 5 p.m. MST
Rhino kepeer Jan Zdarek calls Suni, a 29-year-old male white rhino.
World & Nation
From South Africa to Rwanda: 30 endangered white rhinos flown out
30 endangered rhinos arrived in Rwanda on Monday following conversation efforts.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 2, 2021 3:10 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
Photo of Swedish Social Democratic Party leader and newly appointed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson
World & Nation
Sweden’s first female prime minister resigns hours after being appointed
Magdalena Andersson resigns seven hours after being appointed leader of Sweden.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Nov 25, 2021 10:12 a.m. MST
Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives for a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Capitol Hill in Washington.
Utah
What is the FAUCI Act? Why it’s a jab at nation’s top infectious disease doctor
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, is the subject of a bill filed by Utah Rep. Chris Stewart. The Utah Republican’s legislation, the Fauci Act, targets the doctor and U.S.-funded research in China. Stewart said finding the origin of COVID-19 is an important.
By Dennis Romboy
Nov 17, 2021 8:40 a.m. MST
A man walks past the Olympic rings on the National Stadium, which will be a venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Politics
President Joe Biden says diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics is ‘something we are considering.’ Mitt Romney urged him to act now
The diplomatic boycott is intended, sources say, as a way to respond to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses without impacting U.S. athletes.
By Dennis Romboy
Nov 16, 2021 12:28 p.m. MST
Seventy full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are safe after a mass armed robbery.
Faith
All are safe after gunmen rob 70 missionaries, assault mission president and his wife during zone conference in Mexico
By Tad Walch
Nov 12, 2021 11:21 p.m. MST
Colin Powell speaks to a group gathered at the Capitol to kick off Gov. Mike Leavitt’s volunteer summit&nbsp;in Salt Lake City. A former Utah governor and U.S. ambassador remembered Colin Powell not only as a statesman but as a friend, mentor and neighbor.
Utah
‘Every time I rev up a Ford Mustang, I’ll be thinking about Colin Powell.’ How one Utah leader remembers his friend, mentor
Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, died Monday of complications from COVID-19. Utah members of Congress remembered as a patriot and a statesman.
By Dennis Romboy
Oct 18, 2021 4:41 p.m. MDT
Fraser Bullock holds an Olympic torch from the 2002 Winter Games.
Utah
What’s next for Utah’s bid to host another Winter Games? Hint: It involves the IOC
State Olympic leaders still hoping for a decision on 2030 versus 2034 Winter Games by the end of the year
By Lisa Riley Roche
Oct 5, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Utah
Is Utah bidding for 2030 or 2034 Winter Games? U.S. Olympic officials in no hurry to decide
By Lisa Riley Roche
Sept 24, 2021 12:27 p.m. MDT
Kimia Yousofi and Farzad Mansouri, of Afghanistan, carry their country’s flag at the 2020 Summer Games’ opening ceremony.
Utah
Will the controversy over the end to U.S. war in Afghanistan affect Utah’s Olympic bid?
IOC helping Afghan Olympic team, others after Taliban takeover
By Lisa Riley Roche
Sept 14, 2021 8:54 p.m. MDT
Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover
Utah
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee said on the Senate floor about fallen Utah Marine
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 14, 2021 6:31 p.m. MDT
G20 Interfaith Forum: Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, hugs Dr. Azza Karam, Religions for Peace,
Faith
The world’s hunger crisis is spiraling out of control, and faith leaders are calling for action
Women and children are suffering disproportionately as a catastrophic new explosion of hunger sweeps the world, compelling charity and faith leaders to plead for governments and charities to respond.
By Tad Walch
Sept 14, 2021 11:50 a.m. MDT
Family members attend a vigil to honor the life and service of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
U.S. & World
Donald Trump called the family of a Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan. What did he say?
Trump has called several families of the 13 U.S. military members who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 9, 2021 12:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_2880824.jpg
U.S. & World
Why passports have been — and always will be — controversial
The pandemic changed international travel — and our passports. Have we thought enough about that little booklet that makes travel (im)possible?
By Aspen Pflughoeft
Sept 1, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
People run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Utah
Should top military leaders resign over Afghanistan? One Utah congressman thinks so
Utah Rep. Chris Stewart blames President Joe Biden for allowing the Taliban to seize Kabul as U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan. The Utah Republican called on the secretary of defense and a top general to resign.
By Dennis Romboy
Aug 16, 2021 11:42 a.m. MDT
Afghan security personnel take a position during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province.
Utah
What Mitt Romney thinks President Biden must do as Taliban overruns Afghanistan
Utah Republican says administration paying ‘lip service’ to relocating Afghans who helped U.S. troops.
By Dennis Romboy
Aug 12, 2021 5:27 p.m. MDT
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks at a press conference at the Little Valley Trailhead in Draper on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Politics
Why Mitt Romney says doing nothing about global warming would be an ‘extraordinary lapse’
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says failure to take steps to prevent global warming because of politics will be seen as an “extraordinary lapse” in America’s judgment decades from now. Utah Republican says political winds prevent action on climate change.
By Dennis Romboy
July 21, 2021 9:45 p.m. MDT
AP21178023768052.jpg
Olympics
Should U.S. Olympic board be dissolved for not disciplining athletes for ‘anti-American’ protests?
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens is among a group of Republicans in Congress threatening to dissolve or replace the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee board of directors.
By Dennis Romboy
July 20, 2021 11:18 a.m. MDT
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva.
Politics
Why Rep. Chris Stewart says President Joe Biden has a challenge with Russia
The Utah Republican says Biden must be firm with Putin.
By Dennis Romboy
June 16, 2021 4:35 p.m. MDT
What happened at the G7 summit and how it has to do with China.
Politics
What President Biden and Sen. Romney said this week about taking on China
At the G7 summit, for the first time in history, the growing threat of China was on the diplomatic menu for discussion.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
June 12, 2021 12:31 p.m. MDT
Vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines sit on a table.
Utah
Why Sen. Mitt Romney wants to speed up U.S. vaccine distribution around the world
By Dennis Romboy
May 21, 2021 11:55 a.m. MDT
Layne Olsen looks at coins left at the Salem, Utah, grave of his son, Lance Cpl. Nigel Olsen, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
U.S. & World
Their children died in Afghanistan. Do the parents of fallen soldiers think a 20-year war was worth it?
A new Deseret News and University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows more than half of Utahns agree with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But it’s a complicated question for veterans and families of slain soldiers.
By Dennis Romboy
May 17, 2021 10:08 a.m. MDT
COVID-19 in India is being battled one person at a time.
Faith
Latter-day Saint aid flowing to India as COVID-19 kills 4,000 a day
Partners will help distribute ventilators and oxygen concentrators across the pandemic-ridden nation.
By Tad Walch
May 15, 2021 3:58 p.m. MDT
AP21130781222768.jpg
Utah
Rockets drop near Utahn’s home in Jerusalem as Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates
University of Utah law professor Amos Guiora was at his home in Jerusalem as missiles launched between Israel and Palestine his just six miles away.
By Dennis Romboy
May 12, 2021 2:08 p.m. MDT
20210119_090042_Bell_1X8A1104__3_.jpg
Faith
President Russell M. Nelson and the COVID-19 vaccine
Revered as a prophet by Latter-day Saints, he prayed throughout 2020 for a vaccine to relieve world suffering caused by the pandemic.
By Tad Walch
April 29, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP21065629209458.jpg
World & Nation
Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.
By Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:49 a.m. MST
Load More