KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a Barnes & Noble cafe, Evelyn Burdette gently rests her hands on her polka dot laptop case and says, "This is my best friend in the entire world."

It could also be her big break as a writer.

The 19-year-old Kansas City, Kan., author is making a splash on inkpop.com, a new website for young adult literature that's a shortcut on the traditional route to publishing for writers like her.

Burdette tried that traditional route last year, self-publishing fantasy novels about half-vampire, half-witch twins. But when that didn't get her very far (the books sell on Amazon.com for about $13), she jumped on the Inkpop bandwagon.

Inkpop allows young writers to share their work with a larger community. The site's users can upload any kind of writing, from short poems to long novels, while other users can read and offer suggestions for improvement.

Burdette has already put excerpts from three new books on Inkpop. The first two were popular with Inkpop readers. Her third, which she uploaded in July, is climbing in the site's rankings. And that's a good thing because Inkpop's owner, HarperCollins, keeps a close eye out for potentially publishable titles.

More and more, traditional publishers are turning to the Web for feedback and even complete manuscripts from young writers.

Simon & Schuster, for example, has a website called Pulse It, on which teens can sign up to read and review young adult books before they are released.

On Wattpad.com, an independent site, authors can exchange their writing online and compete in contests sponsored by publishers and literary agents. And Medallion Press Inc., a small publisher in Illinois, accepts only online submissions and recently announced a new "young adults writing for young adults" series.

Emily Steele, Medallion's editorial director, said talented young authors might not know how to navigate the publishing world, but they're right at home on the Web.

Typically, authors need a literary agent before publishers will look at their work. Finding an agent can be complicated and expensive. But Medallion's young adult writing series and sites such as Inkpop offer a simple and free way to get your name out.

Like Medallion, HarperCollins editors at Inkpop read projects submitted by teens. Inkpop also uses a sort of crowd-sourcing, similar to Pulse It, to determine the most popular writing among teens, and it includes a way for authors to give one another feedback.

This model has worked well for Inkpop's "big brother" site called Authonomy. HarperCollins launched Authonomy in September 2008 as part of its adult division. Four publishing contracts have come from the site since then.

Inkpop's design is much more focused on social networking than Authonomy's: It's a sort of Facebook for authors. The pages have brighter colors and more movement; users create profiles and amass friends. The home page contains a constant stream of updates to forums and stories, reading suggestions and the top five most popular projects for the month.

And, in the same way that you can "like" a friend's picture from last night's party on Facebook, Inkpop users can "pick" their favorite works. On Inkpop, the more "picks" an author receives, the closer he or she is to getting a book deal.

Picks work like votes. Readers can choose up to five projects for their pick lists. They can change their picks every day, but at the end of the month, the five novels, essays or poems on the most lists are named "top picks." These top five authors get to send their manuscripts to a HarperCollins editor for review.

The publisher has already seen two of Burdette's novels. She topped the February and Maypicks lists with "Revealing Colors" and "Lost Spirits." Her emotional novels explore themes such as romance, death and abusive family through the lens of the paranormal.

"Revealing Colors" features a psychic teen coping with her mother's recent suicide. Burdette uses dual narrators in "Lost Spirits" to take an unlikely pair of high-schoolers out of their small town in Nebraska and into a magical realm.

Burdette recently received a critique from HarperCollins for "Lost Spirits." The editor gave Burdette suggestions for her plot and characters. This type of review is the same kind professional authors receive when they submit a manuscript, said Sandee Roston, executive director of publicity at HarperCollins.

Though Burdette does not know whether HarperCollins will take "Lost Spirits" any further in the publishing process, just having a professional editor read her book is a rare opportunity. Now Burdette has her foot in the door and a better idea of what publishers want for the future.

Until then, Burdette has the support of the Inkpop community to add to her resume. Agents like to see the popular interest in her work, she said.

"Since I've been on the top picks, I've gotten more manuscript requests," Burdette said, meaning agents want to read her writing.

Like finding an agent, getting into the top five can depend on promoting yourself just as much as your writing skill. Inkpop authors don't always read others' work just for sheer pleasure. Sometimes an author will arrange a "swap," where he agrees to critique someone else's project for a review (and hopefully a pick) in return.

Authors like Burdette take these swaps seriously, because it's part of how her writing made it into the top picks. She says she spent hours, even days, reading other writers' projects and writing reviews as part of swaps when she uploaded her last book. Now, her Inkpop profile has a list of 70 people she has lined up to read her newest project.

She never posts an entire novel, though. Burdette wants to leave something for readers to buy if her work is published. Only HarperCollins editors and prospective agents get to see full copies of her manuscripts.

Besides, even with just a few chapters of her books online, she has received plenty of helpful feedback from her peers. Some comments are what you might expect on a website geared toward teenagers — misspelled, over-exclamation-pointed praise or dislike. But others include insightful, almost line-by-line editing.

Burdette says the comments she has received have helped her understand the old writing mantra of "show, not tell." Until her peers on Inkpop gave her concrete examples by reworking her own words, she said, she told way too much.

When she thinks back to her earlier books, Burdette smirks a little bit. The writing is choppy, she said, and she includes too much information that is not important to the plot.

“You can just tell I was young when I wrote it,” she said.