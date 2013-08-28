View 16 more
The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who succeeded the slain Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, joined a group of Mississippi pickets here on April 25, 1968, in front of the White House. The pickets were protesting a Bob Schutz, Associated Press
In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and F Associated Press
In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington. The march was organized to support proposed civil rights legislation and end segre Associated Press
This general view shows civil rights demonstrators gathered at the Washington Monument grounds before noon on Aug. 28, 1963. The marchers will parade to the Lincoln Memorial, seen in the far background at right, where the March on Washington for Jobs and Associated Press
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center with arms raised, marches along Constitution Avenue with other civil rights protestors carrying placards as they walked from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington, August 28, 1963. Associated Press
President Kennedy poses August 28, 1963, at the White House with a group of leaders of the March on Washington. From left, Whitney Young, National Urban League; Dr. Martin Luther King, Christian Leadership Conference; John Lewis, Student Non-violent Coord ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 1964 portrait of Dr. Eugene Carson Blake. Blake, 59, was elected head of the World Council of Churches (WCC) February 11, 1966, at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Associated Press
Mrs. Coretta Scott King, third from right, leads others as she bows her head in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1973 while attending commemorative services marking the birthday of her slain husband, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Others from left: The Rev. Martin Lu Associated Press
Rabbi Joachim Prinz, of Orange, N.J., President of 'The World Jewish Congress,' during a session of the Congress, in Rome, in Italy, Jan. 6, 1969. G. Anadtasi, Associated Press
Joachim Prinz, president of the Jewish Congress of the USA, looks across the barbed wired wall in West Berlin across to East Berlin at the Potsdamer Square, March 25, 1965. (AP Photo/Str) --- Joachim Prinz Praesident des j'uedischen Kongresses der USA, an Associated Press
Program for the March on Washington that took place Aug. 28, 1963. The program, which was dominated by prayers and religious music and speeches, illustrates how religion was central to the civil rights movement and to this seminal event in the movement. National Archives and Records Administration

By Matthew Hartvigsen

On Aug. 28, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

This historic speech helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement and brought the plight of the disenfranchised to a larger national and international audience.

In honor of that historic moment and in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we present the 15 best quotes from that speech.

  • “I say to you today, my friends, that in spite of the difficulties and frustrations of the moment, I still have a dream.”
  • “I have a dream that one day right there in Alabama little black boys and little black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
  • “Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.”
  • “We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
  • “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
  • “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed — we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.”
  • “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”
  • “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave-owners will be able to sit down together at a table of brotherhood.”
  • “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.”
  • “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children.”
  • “We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall march ahead. We cannot turn back.”
  • “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
  • “We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.”
  • “In the process of gaining our rightful place we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds.”
  • “When we allow freedom to ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: “Free at last! Free at last! thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”
