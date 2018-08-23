Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers will perform Aug. 27 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre.

MUSIC/DANCE

Deseret String Quartet, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Madsen Recital Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Andrea Hughes with Lawrence Gee, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Changing Lanes Experience, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Our Roots: A Celebration of Who We Are,” Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Ambrosia, Aug. 24-25, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Dancing Under the Stars,” Aug. 24-25, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $20-$35 for adults, $15-$30 for seniors and children ages 3-11 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

New Folk Revival, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., Second Dam, Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for seniors, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Reggae Rise Up Music Festival, Aug. 24-26, times vary, Rivers Edge, 7000 Old Highway 40, Heber City, $55-$170 (reggaeriseuputah.com)

Changing Lanes Experience and Red Rock Hot Club, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Mountain Country, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Two Weeks Notice, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 195 E. 125 North, Morgan, free (morgancityut.org)

JAKS Youth Theatre Company Benefit, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Mountain Jubilee Chorus, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Jim Messina, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $19-$39 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Amy Grant, Aug, 25, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $36-$62 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“Rose Exposed: Breaking News,” Aug. 25, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Tony Holiday and the Velvetones, Aug. 26, 5 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop, free (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Code Blue Revival, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Kenneth Cope Musical Fireside, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, free (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Moab Music Festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 13, dates, times and locations vary, Moab, prices vary (moabmusicfest.org)

Iranian American Society with Flamenco del Lago and Brazilian Roots, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Liberty Park Chase Home Museum, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $20-$40 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Family “Fun” Raiser Concert and Party, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., Grove Tower, West 2100 North, Pleasant Grove, free, donations accepted (facebook.com/bluehaven.foundation)

Broadway Singalong, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Phoenix Jazz and Swing Band, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Jacksepticeye: How Did We Get Here?” Aug. 28, 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $20-$100, may contain strong language according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and Lanco, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $31-$90.75 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Moon Taxi, Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$50 (801-524-2600 or twilightconcerts.com)

GETTING OUT

Utah Renaissance Faire, Aug. 24-25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, $8 for children, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahrenfaire.org)

“Birds and Brews,” Aug. 24, 5:45-9 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $28 for members, $33 for nonmembers, for adults ages 21 and older (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Full Moon Lift Ride, Aug. 24-25, 8:30-11 p.m., Sundance Resort, Ray’s Lift, 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance, $20 for adults, $18 for children ages 6-12 and students, $17 for seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger, $34 for a two-person package, $64 for a family four-pack (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Summit Challenge Ride, Aug. 25, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, $5-$145 (summitchallenge100.org)

Kanab Half Marathon, Aug. 25, 8 a.m., Office of Tourism, 78 S. 100 East, Kanab, $60, register by Aug. 24 (runnercard.com)

Community Emergency Preparedness Fair, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Poplar Grove Park, 800 S. Emery St., free (slc.gov)

Farm to Fork, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m., Gibbons Green Gate Farm, 4680 N. 800 West, Smithfield, Cache County, $75 (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

SLC Zombie Walk, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., Washington Square, 451 S. State, free (facebook.com/slczombiewalk)

“Chicks with Sticks” charity golf event, Aug. 29, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., River Oaks Golf Course, 9300 S. Riverside Drive, Sandy, $80 for individual, $300 per foursome, register by Aug. 25, 11:30 p.m. (801-661-9662 or nawbo.org)

Open Mic Night, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, free (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

2 Buck Tuesdays, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $2 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Crazy for You,” Aug. 24-Sept. 15, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” through Aug. 24-25, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $9-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Nerd,” Aug. 24-25 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Oliver,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Sept. 1, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Mary Poppins,” through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson, $10 (paysoncommunitytheater.com)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Daddy Long Legs,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” through Aug. 28, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $9.88-$10.42 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Afghan Cycles,” Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Beauty and the Beast,” Aug. 24, dusk, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“Captain Newman, M.D.,” Aug. 24, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Coco,” Aug. 24, dusk, Mount Jordan (Independence), 15090 S. Freedom Point, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

“The General,” Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Jigsaw,” Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

“Krull,” Aug. 25, 12:55 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Laughing Under Clouds: Gaiden,” Part 1 and 2, Aug. 24, 5 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $16.03 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

Marvel 10th Anniversary Film Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 6, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, prices vary (megaplextheatres.com)

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Aug. 24, dusk, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Red River,” Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Rudy,” Aug. 28, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Draper, 12129 S. State, Draper; and Aug. 28, 2 p.m., Cinemark Layton, 720 W. 1500 North, Layton, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $5.34-$12.82 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

“Shrek,” Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

“South Pacific,” Aug. 26, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$7.50 (cinemark.com)

“unReal,” Aug. 24, dusk, Trailside Park, 5715 Trailside Drive, Park City, free (basinrecreation.org)

“Wonder,” Aug. 24, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

“Wonderstruck,” Aug. 28, 7 p.m., UVU Fulton Library, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem, free; and Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jennifer Wolfe, author of “Watch the Girls,” Aug. 28, 7 p.m.; and Hank Shaw, author of “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail: Upland Birds and Small Game from Field to Feast,” Aug. 29, 6 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Rod Miller, author of “Father Unto Many Sons,” Aug. 24, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Gallery Talk: Michelle Yee,” Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free, space is limited, RSVP to ashley.farmer@umfa.utah.edu (801-585-7214 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, opening reception Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m.; on display Aug. 27-Oct. 12 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Cliffs and Canyons: Utah’s National Parks,” by Bessann Swanson, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through Aug. 31 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Run Happy,” by Cindy McConkie, through Sept. 12 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey, through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Space Available,” by Lou Shafer, through Sept. 15 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “The Quietude of Silence,” by Larry Cohen, through Sept. 7 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer group show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chase McCleary, through Sept. 9; and “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice, through Sept. 3; and “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Protect/Disarm,” by local artists, through Sept. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Impossible Bouquets: After Jan van Huysum,” by Nancy Rivera, through Sept. 1; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2; and “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Gayle Stratford, through Aug. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire; “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen; and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Currents,” by Audra Weaser; on display through Aug. 28 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Kids, Critters, Crafts and Cookies: Elephant Experience,” Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $25 for children ages 6-11 (801-584-4562 or hoglezoo.org)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays, through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Shrinky Dinks, Aug. 24, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, CD craft, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Ballet West will host children’s auditions for “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South. Open auditions for youths ages 8-18 will be by registration only, according to a news release. Girls between 4 feet to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and boys 4 to 6 feet tall are invited to audition. Parents and guardians can register students, and at least one year’s experience of dance training is recommended. For more information and to register for a time slot, visit balletwest.org.

Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse will host auditions Aug. 27-Sept. 7 at Utah Performance Studio, 555 E. Main, American Fork. Local student musicians can audition for jazz, pop and rock ensembles. Auditions are by appointment only. For more information, call 801-763-0200 or visit ccsoundhouse.com.

Universal Studios Japan will host auditions on Monday, Aug. 27, at the Salt Lake City Community College Arts and Facilities Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Needed are individuals with a range of performance skills to fill positions at the park, including male and female actors, dancers who sing well, female dancers with technical training and stunt performers, according to a news release. All performers need to be over the age of 18, and there is no age limit as there are some roles that require older performers. A resume, headshot and full length shot is required to submit a registration. Compensation packages include paid round-trip airfares, accommodation, per diem allowance for food, train pass, bicycle, mobile phone, gym membership and travel insurance. Visit universalauditions.com/japan for more information.

Suzuki Strings Cedar City will host a family orientation Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at the music building at Southern Utah University, 432 W. 200 South, Room 306. According to a news release, the program is designed to provide students with performance opportunities on violin, viola and cello. Suzuki Strings offers instruction for ages 3 and older, including orchestra training. Students arrange their private lessons with individual teachers and then participate in the weekly group classes. For more information, call 808-265-0228.

HavenLight, an art service and publishing company, will host “Paint With the Artist,” Aug. 24 and 25. Guests are invited to purchase a ticket to paint with Liz Lemon Swindle on Aug. 24 or Youngsung Kim on Aug. 25 at Frameworks Gallery at University Place Mall, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem. On Aug. 24, participants will help recreate Lemon’s painting titled “Worth of a Soul.” The finished artwork will be donated to Mothers Without Borders. On Aug. 25, guests can paint with Kim and recreate his painting titled “Calming Embrace.” The finished artwork will be donated to GROUP. Participants can make a reservation for the 6:30 p.m. session or the 7:30 p.m. session for either day. Each guest will paint a 4x4 inch portion of the new original. Tickets are $30 for an individual and $40 for a couple. Live music and dessert will be provided. The ticket also includes a $10 gift certificate to Midici Pizza at University Place Mall. For more information or to make a reservation, call 801-224-5508 or visit havenlight.regfox.com/august.

Spring City Arts will host its annual plein air painting event Aug. 28-31. Artists who are interested in participating can download the registration form at springcityarts.com. Participants should submit the form with payment for the number of surfaces entered. There is a $10 fee per surface, and artists may enter up to four surfaces. Call 801-598-5864 or email pchrisanderson@gmail.com with questions. Finished paintings must be turned in the evening of Friday, Aug. 31, and a reception will begin at 7 p.m. at the Spring City Arts Gallery, 53 S. Main, Spring City. Participating artists will compete for cash prizes ranging from $100 to $1500. Award winners will be announced the evening of the reception. An exhibit and auction of the plein air paintings will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also on the morning of Sept. 1, artists will participate in a “paint-out” event. Finished paintings will be sold at an auction at 11 a.m. Spring City Arts will also host an artist studio tour that Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be available for purchase at Spring City Arts Gallery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will end Saturday evening with a barn dance. For more information, visit springcityarts.com.

The Cedar City Arts Council is seeking individual artists and arts organizations to apply for the Artists’ Mini-Grants Awards, according to a news release. Applications and samples of previous work are due Aug. 31. Mini-grant funds may be used to purchase supplies or equipment and rent displays or performances venues, according to the news release. Ideas should have a positive connection to the community and a demonstrable benefit for the Cedar City/Iron County public. Visit cedarcityartscouncil.org for more information.

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, invites Utahns to participate in the “Nature All Around Us” photo contest. Participants may enter up to three images of photos taken in a Utah city or town, according to a news release. Files submitted must be no larger than 4032 by 4023 pixels and no more than 4 MB, according to the release. Photos should accurately reflect a wild plant or animal as it naturally appeared. Entries may originate in any format and must be submitted electronically in a JPEG or PNG format. Photos may be submitted online until Sept. 4 at nhmu.utah.edu/photocontest.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. The restaurant is offering specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in August, guests purchasing one regular dinner will receive $20 off an accompanying dinner purchase, according to a news release. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or white gift cards, does not include salad area only dinners, and discounted children’s prices or lunch. The offer is valid for regular dinner purchases only and guests must mention the offer to the server. Also in August, up to two children ages 12 and younger can dine for free with the purchase of one regular adult dinner. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers or with the salad area only dinners, according to the release. Texas de Brazil guests can also help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions of any dollar amount may be added at the bottom of the check. For every $5 donated, the guest will receive a $5 certificate to use at a later date, according to a news release. The incentive will be doubled on Mondays when guests will receive $10 in certificates for every $5 donated. The maximum potential of $50 may be redeemed during a future visit. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

