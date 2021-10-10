BYU football falls to No. 19 in Associated Press poll, No. 20 in Coaches poll

BYU’s first loss of the 2021 season had the Cougars tumbling in the polls on Sunday.

BYU (5-1) fell nine spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll and 10 spots in the USA Today Coaches poll to No. 20, one day after losing 26-17 to Boise State.

The Cougars play at Baylor (5-1), which received votes in both polls and sits just two spots outside the Coaches top 25 and three spots outside the AP top 25, next Saturday.

There was plenty of shakeup at the top of the polls, with top-ranked Alabama losing to Texas A&M and Iowa topping Penn State in a top 5 matchup on Saturday.

Georgia is the new No. 1, with Iowa at No. 2 in both polls. Cincinnati is No. 3 in the AP poll, followed by Oklahoma at No. 4, while the teams swap spots in the Coaches poll. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 in both polls. Texas A&M jumped back into the polls at No. 18 in the Coaches poll and No. 21 in the AP.

The Pac-12 has a pair of teams in the rankings, with idle Oregon (No. 9 in AP, No. 10 in Coaches) and Arizona State (No. 18 in AP, No. 22 in Coaches), which is coming off a win over Stanford.