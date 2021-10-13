Big 12 dress rehearsal? First stop ... Waco

This article was first published as the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

BYU’s task after losing to Boise State is to make its first true road trip out of the state to Big 12 country to take on a 5-1 Baylor team. This is what Cougar football life will be like in two years when the Cougars join a Power Five conference.

Cougars on the air No. 19 BYU (5-1) at Baylor (5-1) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT At McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM

The 5-1 Cougars are smarting after the home-field upset to the Broncos, but players and coaches say the determination is there to get back on the winning track, starting with this road trip.

It won’t be an easy task. Baylor blew out West Virginia last week and is a well-disciplined, explosive team that features a stingy defense and an offense coached by former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos. The Cougars will see a lot of run-pass-option plays and the same blocking scheme deployed in Provo the past few years. It will be like playing a mirror image of BYU’s own offense.

Question of the week: Should BYU’s game at Baylor in Waco, Texas, be a dress rehearsal for Big 12 membership?

Jay Drew: BYU’s football game at Baylor on Saturday won’t necessarily be an audition for the Big 12, considering that the Cougars have already been invited to join that Power Five conference in 2023. However, it is still ultra-important for BYU to make a good impression, because already that is developing into one of the many storylines for this nonconference matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Several Texas-based reporters have already asked BYU coach Kalani Sitake and a couple of Cougars about the game’s importance in that regard. Perception is reality in many cases, and the Cougars cannot afford to go to Waco and lay another egg, like they did last week in that turnover-filled loss to unranked Boise State.

This one is big. It will be talked about plenty the next year and a half, assuming it is the only Big 12 opponent the Cougars play until they are officially members. For their part, Big 12 coaches such as Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are already praising the addition of BYU.

Now’s the time for the Cougars to prove them right.

Prediction: Baylor 34, BYU 21.

Dick Harmon: This will be an interesting matchup because it is against a ranked Baylor team with BYU connections. But it will also be a test of a theory I have about this team. When the Cougars have a hard challenge or something to prove, like in the opener in Las Vegas and the games against ASU and Utah, it seems they play with an edge. In the games against South Florida and Utah State, it appeared they played just enough to win and get the job done because they were simply superior. Against Boise State, the very worst thing about the Cougar approach to that game — even if players say they worked hard all week — was the numbers 79 and 42. Those represent the 51-17 Cougar beatdown of Boise State in the previous two years; last year in Boise and the 2019 BYU win in Provo 38-25 with third-string quarterback Baylor Romney. Those back-to-back wins gave the team a false sense of security, whether they want to admit it or not. Boise State was just the opposite. They were the aggressors, hungry, eager and motivated.

BYU must get its aggressiveness back, especially in the trenches against Baylor, or it will be a very long Saturday afternoon in Texas. BYU has to play motivated and hungry again. That it is in Texas, against a ranked Baylor team, on national television and after an embarrassing loss at home might just do that. But will it be enough? We will know in the first quarter when the trench warfare begins as to who is the most physical.

Prediction: Baylor 31, BYU 27.

BYU lost to Boise State because of four turnovers. That tally is actually six if you count two fourth-down tries that failed and gave the Broncos the ball. Here is a list of our coverage and commentary of that game:

